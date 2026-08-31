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Fuel Prices Set to Change From September 1, New Figure Emerges
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Fuel Prices Set to Change From September 1, New Figure Emerges

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana projected marginal pump price increases for petrol, diesel and LPG from September 1, 2026
  • COPEC attributed the expected rises to shifts in global refined petroleum product prices despite a strengthening Ghana cedi
  • Petrol could reach GH¢16.21 per litre while diesel may climb to approximately GH¢17.61 per litre at the pumps

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Ghanaian motorists and households that rely on liquefied petroleum gas could face higher fuel costs from the start of September, following new projections released by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC).

Ghana fuel prices, Ghana cedi exchange rate, COPEC petrol forecast, diesel price increase Ghana, LPG price projection, petrol price September 2026, crude oil price impact, petrol diesel market trends, Global refined petroleum prices
Projected pump price increases for petrol, diesel, and LPG in Ghana from 1 September 2026, driven by global refined petroleum price shifts, despite cedi strengthening. Image credit: Vivo Energy
Source: UGC

According to a myjoyonline.com report published on August 31, 2026, COPEC forecast marginal increases in pump prices for petrol, diesel and LPG, with the adjustments expected to take effect from Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

Why pump prices are expected to rise

The projected increases come despite two developments that would ordinarily ease pressure on fuel costs.

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Global crude oil prices dipped from $90.41 to $89.30 per barrel during the current pricing window, and the Ghana cedi gained ground against the US dollar, with the average interbank rate moving from GH¢11.800 to GH¢11.5166 per dollar, representing an appreciation of approximately 2.39%.

However, COPEC explained that shifts in the Free-On-Board (FOB) prices of refined petroleum products are the primary driver of the expected upward movement at the pumps, offsetting gains on both the currency and crude oil fronts.

Projected prices for petrol, diesel and LPG

Petrol is expected to sell at around GH¢16.21 per litre, up from the current mean pump price of GH¢15.43 per litre, which amounts to an estimated 5% increase.

Diesel is projected to rise to approximately GH¢17.61 per litre, compared with the current mean of GH¢17.17 per litre, reflecting an estimated 2.58% uptick.

LPG consumers are also likely to feel the impact, with COPEC estimating a new price of around GH¢14.19 per kilogramme, a marginal increase on the current rate.

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COPEC noted that the exact prices consumers pay will ultimately depend on what individual oil marketing companies decide to charge at their respective stations from the beginning of September.

Fuel prices, COPEC, COMAC, oil marketing companies, cedi depreciation, fuel stations.
COPEC and COMAC project an increase in fuel prices across all fuel stations in Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: UGC

COPEC and COMAC project an increase

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fuel and other petroleum product prices are expected to rise from Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

This is according to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) and the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

According to COPEC’s projections, petrol prices are expected to increase by 3.98%, diesel by 9.41%, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 7.65%.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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