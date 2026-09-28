Maame Sika Edam, sister of late phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, has publicly rejected social media claims about why he left home the day he died

Nana Yaw, known as Dinero or Terry, was found dead in Teshie on Thursday, September 24, 2026, after leaving home on an errand

His sister warned people against spreading what she described as false narratives and threatened spiritual action against those who continued

The sister of late Accra phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, Maame Sika Edam, has pushed back strongly against social media stories circulating about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sister of the late Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere rejects trending narratives about his death. Image credit: Veronica Zormelo Atta, GHnow

Source: Facebook

Nana Yaw, popularly known as Dinero or Terry, was found dead in Teshie on Thursday, September 24, 2026, after leaving his home on what his family described as a routine errand.

His death quickly drew online attention, with various accounts emerging about why he had stepped out that day.

Kyere's sister disputes claims about his death

In a video shared by GHnow on TikTok on Saturday, September 26, his sister Maame Sika Edam addressed the rumours directly.

She maintained that Nana Yaw Kyere had gone out to attend to a customer's phone delivery request, not to meet a woman as widely claimed online.

Maame Sika described her late brother as a calm and reserved individual, and expressed frustration that social media users were attaching motives to his movements without, in her view, any factual basis.

She questioned why people felt comfortable drawing conclusions about a person they did not know, and urged the public to stop circulating what she called fake news about the deceased.

Her statement was pointed: she went further to warn that those who continued spreading false stories about Nana Yaw would face spiritual consequences.

The TikTok video of Nana Yaw Kyere's sister is below.

Family urges public caution as questions remain

The family's comments have introduced a fresh dimension to discussions about the phone dealer's death, particularly as details about what exactly happened after he left home remain unclear.

Maame Sika's appeal has not, however, quieted all online debate.

The family has continued to ask members of the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified claims about Nana Yaw, as efforts to establish a clearer picture of what happened on the day of his death continue.

Social media users continued to weigh in on the matter, with opinions divided between those who questioned the family's account and those who felt the circumstances of his death were beside the point.

Another TikTok video of Nana Yaw Kyere's sister is below.

Reactions to Kyere's sister's remark

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the remarks from Nana Yaw Kyere's sister.

@Berry🎀:

"Even if we didn't go to school koraa or have never been in a classroom koraa, that chat alone would make us understand that he went to meet a lady."

@Ghana's Unbothered Empress:

"Even if he went to a girl, does he deserve to be killed?"

@benkobbs:

"Even if he went to do Salomey, he didn't deserve to die."

@Квист Маули Феликс🪫:

"So the chat circulating is not true????"

Prophet Kofi Oduro reacts to Kyere's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Kofi Oduro’s response to the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Terry.

During a church service, he offered condolences and spoke about sexual immorality and self-control.

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Source: YEN.com.gh