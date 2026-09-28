A special UK travel arrangement continues to set citizens of one country apart from many other foreign travellers

The arrangement allows eligible nationals to avoid a key step required by most international visitors

The details of the country and how the UK entry rules apply have now emerged

The UK has confirmed that citizens Ireland can enter Britain without applying for a visa

The arrangement is based on the long-standing Common Travel Area (CTA), which provides special travel and residence rights between the UK and Ireland.

The UK Government grants free-visa entry to citizens of one country. Photo credit: WPA Pool & Geography Photos/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This means Irish passport holders do not have to go through the standard UK visa application process before travelling to Britain.

The arrangement applies regardless of whether the person is travelling for a visit, work, study or other permitted purposes.

Other foreigners may need UK visas

Travellers from other countries generally need to check the immigration requirements that apply to their nationality and purpose of travel.

Depending on the circumstances, applicants may be required to complete an online application, provide supporting documents and attend a visa application centre to submit biometric information.

Some applicants may also need to provide additional documents, including tuberculosis test certificates or evidence of meeting English-language requirements where applicable.

Documents that are not in English or Welsh may also need to be accompanied by certified translations.

Some visitors can use an ETA

Not every foreign traveller needs a full UK visa.

Citizens of certain countries who are eligible for short visits may instead need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation before travelling to the UK.

The ETA is a digital travel permission and applies to eligible travellers based on their nationality and the purpose of their journey.

Travellers should therefore check the requirements that apply to their passport before making arrangements to visit Britain.

UK visa application timelines vary

The period before which an application can be submitted depends on the immigration route.

According to the information provided:

Visitor visas: Applications can be made up to three months before the intended date of travel.

Applications can be made up to three months before the intended date of travel. Work visas: Applications can be submitted up to three months before the employment start date.

Applications can be submitted up to three months before the employment start date. Student and Child Student visas: Applications can be made up to six months before the course begins.

UK immigration authorities also advise applicants to avoid making travel arrangements before receiving a decision on their application, as delays or refusals may affect their plans.

Meanwhile, Irish citizens continue to benefit from the UK's special Common Travel Area arrangements and do not need to apply for a UK visa before entering Britain.

UK names category eligible for British citizenship

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published official guidance on how stateless individuals could register as British citizens.

Adults aged 18 and over faced a total cost of £1,670, while applicants under 18 paid a reduced fee of £1,000.

Children who could not afford the registration fee could be eligible to apply for a fee waiver before submitting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh