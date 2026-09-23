Finland has announced key requirements that foreign spouses must meet before joining their partners in the country

The latest rules highlight several important conditions applicants need to satisfy before their residence permits can be approved

Ghanaians and other foreigners planning to relocate to Finland with their spouses may want to check the latest update

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Foreign spouses of people living in Finland must meet four key conditions before they can obtain a residence permit to join their partners in the country.

The requirements, published by the Finnish Immigration Service, apply to spouses whose partners already hold valid residence permits in Finland and couples applying for permits at the same time.

Finland lists 4 conditions spouses of foreign nationals must meet to get a residence permit in the country. Photo credit: PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

1. Marriage or partnership must be officially recognised

The applicant and their partner must be legally married or in a registered partnership.

Applicants must provide a valid marriage or partnership certificate as proof of their relationship.

Certificates issued outside the Nordic countries or the European Union must be legalised before they can be accepted by the Finnish authorities.

2. Sponsor must have a valid residence permit

The partner living in Finland must already have a valid residence permit or apply for one at the same time as the foreign spouse.

This means the foreign spouse's application can be linked to the partner's residence permit application where both applications are submitted concurrently.

3. Both spouses must meet the age requirement

Both the foreign applicant and their spouse must be at least 21 years old when the residence permit comes into effect.

Applications can be submitted up to nine months before the applicant and their spouse reach the required age.

However, applications submitted outside this permitted period may be rejected.

An exception applies to couples who have joint custody of a child, as they can apply regardless of their age.

For couples where the Finland-based spouse holds a student residence permit, the foreign spouse can submit an application no earlier than three months before either partner turns 21.

4. Applicants must meet the income requirement

The applicant or their partner must have sufficient income to support themselves in Finland.

Applicants must provide official evidence of their financial situation, which may include payslips or financial statements relating to a business.

However, certain social security payments cannot be counted towards the required income.

These include social assistance, labour market subsidies, basic unemployment allowances and the general social security benefit administered by Kela.

Documents required for the application

Applicants must also provide supporting documents when submitting their residence permit applications.

These include:

A valid national passport.

A passport photograph taken within the previous six months and meeting Finnish police requirements.

Colour copies of relevant passport pages for both partners.

A supplementary form for spousal applications, completed and signed by the partner living in Finland.

The Finnish Immigration Service also specifies where applications for first-time residence permits must be submitted.

"First-time applicants must submit their application from outside Finland. Only those seeking an extension of an existing permit are permitted to apply from within the country."

Foreign spouses who are already in Finland when applying for their first residence permit must also complete and attach a specific additional form to their application.

Finland lists 5 jobs for fast-track residence permit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Finland’s immigration authority had confirmed a dedicated fast-track service that processed certain residence permits within two weeks.

The accelerated pathway was open to foreigners applying under five specific professional categories, including EU Blue Card holders.

Family members of eligible applicants could also benefit from the same two-week processing window under the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh