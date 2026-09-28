Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada outlined four conditions a foreign student must meet before their spouse qualifies to extend an open work permit

One of the key requirements states that the student must not be in their final term at the time the spouse submits the extension application

Spouses must also submit specific documents confirming the student's active enrolment in a PGWP-eligible programme

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published four conditions that foreign students must satisfy before their spouse or common-law partner becomes eligible to extend an open work permit under the spousal stream.

The requirements set a clear framework for families navigating Canada's international student immigration system, tying spousal work authorisation directly to the student's ongoing study status.

IRCC sets four conditions for spouses to extend open work permits. Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN, Peter Unger/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4 conditions students must meet

According to IRCC, the student must hold a valid study permit and must be physically present in Canada, or intend to be present, during the period covered by the permit. In addition, the student must be enrolled full-time in a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP)-eligible programme at a Designated Learning Institution.

The fourth condition carries particular weight: the student must not be in the final term of their programme at the time the spouse submits the extension application. Students in their concluding semester therefore cannot satisfy this requirement, regardless of whether the other three conditions are met.

Work permit tied to study permit expiry

Even where all four conditions are satisfied, a significant restriction applies. The open work permit cannot be extended beyond the expiry date of the student's study permit. This means the spouse's right to work in Canada remains directly linked to how long the student is authorised to study there, and any reduction in the study permit's validity has a corresponding effect on the work permit.

Documents required for the extension

Beyond meeting the eligibility conditions, the spouse or common-law partner must submit supporting documentation confirming the student's enrolment in a degree-leading programme. IRCC accepts an official letter of enrolment from the Designated Learning Institution, transcripts from the current programme, or a copy of the student's study permit. At least one of these documents must accompany the extension application.

The framework reflects Canada's broader policy approach to spousal work permits, which are structured to support international students and their families while ensuring that work authorisation remains valid only for as long as the underlying study arrangement is active.

Canada names groups whose babies may lack citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's birthright citizenship rule does not apply universally to every child born on Canadian soil.

The government has listed four specific categories of foreign nationals whose children may not automatically qualify for Canadian citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh