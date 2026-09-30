The US Social Security Administration confirmed that residents of two specific countries cannot receive Social Security payments

American citizens living in either country have their monthly benefits suspended but can recover withheld payments once they relocate

Non-US citizens face a far harsher outcome, permanently losing all benefit entitlements for every month spent residing in either of the two nations

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The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that individuals residing in two countries are barred from receiving Social Security payments, citing restrictions enforced by the US Department of the Treasury.

The agency made this clear in an official publication, noting that federal rules block the transfer of Social Security funds to people living in Cuba and North Korea, regardless of whether those individuals otherwise qualify for benefits under standard eligibility criteria.

US releases lists of countries under social security payment restrictions.Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The countries under payment restrictions

The SSA clarified that the ban stems from economic sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department rather than any internal administrative decision.

As a result, the SSA has no authority to grant exceptions or override the restrictions on a case-by-case basis.

The two countries under the payment ban are Cuba and North Korea.

How the rules differ for citizens and non-citizens

The consequences of living in either country vary significantly depending on a person's citizenship status.

For US citizens, monthly pension and benefit payments are suspended for as long as they remain in Cuba or North Korea.

Crucially, the suspended amounts are not permanently lost. Once a beneficiary relocates to a country where US funds can legally be sent, all previously withheld payments are released in full.

The situation is considerably more severe for non-US citizens. Under the Social Security Act, foreign nationals permanently forfeit their entitlement to benefits for every calendar month spent residing in either country.

Unlike their American counterparts, these individuals cannot recover withheld payments at a later date, even if they subsequently move to an approved country and continue to meet all SSA eligibility conditions.

The SSA's confirmation serves as a reminder that benefit eligibility alone does not guarantee payment, particularly where US Treasury sanctions are in force.

US names 31 countries with Social Security agreements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Social Security Administration had published a full list of 31 countries whose citizens benefited from Totalisation Agreements with the US.

The agreements protected workers from paying into two social security systems at the same time and allowed them to combine work credits from both countries.

No African country featured on the list, leaving workers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa outside these bilateral protections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh