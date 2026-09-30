The UK Home Office has clarified which foreign nationals can apply to remain in the country beyond the standard six-month visitor limit

Eligible categories include patients undergoing medical treatment, academic researchers, and doctors or dentists on clinical attachments

Applicants must pay a £1,172 extension fee and prove they can support themselves without accessing public funds

The UK government has clarified the rules for foreign nationals who may be allowed to remain in the country beyond the standard six-month visitor limit.

The official guidance outlines specific categories of visitors who can apply to extend their stay while in the UK.

UK lists category Of foreigners allowed to stay in the country longer than the standard six months. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz & AJ_Watt/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rules could be particularly relevant to foreigners travelling to the country for medical treatment, academic research or certain medical examinations and training.

Foreigners eligible for extended stays in the UK

Under the UK's visitor rules, most Standard Visitors can stay in the country for up to six months.

However, the Home Office identifies specific circumstances in which visitors may qualify to extend their stay beyond the standard period.

The categories include:

Patients receiving medical treatment: Foreign nationals receiving private medical treatment can apply to extend their stay for up to six months at a time. They must be able to show that they can pay for their treatment and support themselves during their stay.

Foreign nationals receiving private medical treatment can apply to extend their stay for up to six months at a time. They must be able to show that they can pay for their treatment and support themselves during their stay. Academic researchers: Highly qualified academics, including those with a PhD, who are conducting research or participating in formal exchange programmes may be able to extend their stay for up to 12 months in total. Their partners and children may also qualify for the same extension period.

Highly qualified academics, including those with a PhD, who are conducting research or participating in formal exchange programmes may be able to extend their stay for up to 12 months in total. Their partners and children may also qualify for the same extension period. Medical graduates retaking exams: International medical graduates who need to retake the Professional and Linguistic Assessment Board (PLAB) test can apply for an extension of up to six months.

International medical graduates who need to retake the Professional and Linguistic Assessment Board (PLAB) test can apply for an extension of up to six months. Clinical attachment candidates: Overseas doctors and dentists who have passed the PLAB test and have been offered an unpaid clinical attachment or dental observer post can extend their stay for up to 18 months in total.

Key requirements for UK visitor visa extensions

Foreign nationals seeking to stay in the UK beyond six months must meet the relevant eligibility requirements.

Applicants must apply online from within the UK before their existing permission or visa expires.

They must also demonstrate that they can support themselves without relying on public funds, have suitable accommodation and intend to leave the UK when their authorised stay ends.

How much does a UK visitor visa extension cost?

The Home Office states that an application to extend a Standard Visitor visa costs £1,172 per person, regardless of nationality.

Applicants who want a faster decision can also use the super priority service, which costs an additional £1,000 (approximately GH₵15,432.09).

Those who use the super priority option can receive a decision by the end of the next working day, subject to the relevant requirements and circumstances.

The rules mean that while most visitors are limited to a six-month stay, certain foreign nationals can remain longer where they meet the specific conditions set out by the UK government.

UK lists visa-free countries for medical treatment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government published updated guidance outlining which foreign nationals qualified for visa-free entry under the S2 Healthcare Visitor route.

Seven non-European countries, including the US, Canada and Australia, were among those whose citizens did not need a visa to access the scheme.

Citizens from countries not on the visa-free list were required to submit a formal S2 Healthcare Visitor visa application before travelling to the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh