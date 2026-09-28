Spain has introduced a citizenship pathway that could significantly shorten the wait for eligible foreigners

Nationals from a select group of countries can benefit from a much faster route to Spanish nationality

The special arrangement is linked to Spain’s historical, cultural and linguistic ties with the countries involved

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Spain has a special citizenship pathway that allows nationals of certain countries to apply for Spanish nationality after two years of legal residence.

The route is significantly shorter than the standard 10-year legal residence requirement that applies to most foreign nationals.

Spain opens Fast-Track Citizenship for nationals of 23 countries. Photo credit: Europa Press News/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Spain's official government portal confirms that the two-year period applies to nationals of Latin American countries, as well as Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal.

People of Sephardic origin are also covered by the two-year provision.

Countries whose citizens qualify for the two-year route

The 23 countries covered by the nationality rule are:

South America

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Central America and the Caribbean

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Other countries

Andorra

Equatorial Guinea

Portugal

Philippines

Spain's government classifies these countries under the relevant categories for the shortened residency period.

Spain's standard citizenship requirement

Under Spain's general rule, foreign nationals normally need 10 years of legal residence before they can apply for citizenship by residence.

The requirement is reduced to five years for people who have been granted refugee status, while nationals of the countries listed above can qualify after two years of legal residence.

Applicants must also meet other requirements, including demonstrating good civic conduct and sufficient integration into Spanish society.

Successful applicants can retain their original nationality

Spain also has special rules on dual nationality for nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal.

According to Spain's Ministry of Justice, nationals of these countries do not have to renounce their previous nationality when acquiring Spanish nationality.

Sephardic applicants covered by the relevant provisions are also exempt from the renunciation requirement.

Applicants who are granted Spanish nationality must swear or promise allegiance to the King of Spain and obedience to the Spanish Constitution and laws.

The acquisition must then be registered in the Spanish Civil Registry before the person can obtain Spanish nationality documents, including a Spanish passport.

African country on Spain's fast-Track citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain's government had confirmed only one African nation on its reduced two-year residency citizenship list.

Most foreign nationals were required to wait 10 years for Spanish citizenship, making Equatorial Guinea's inclusion a rare and significant advantage.

Applicants from Equatorial Guinea still had to meet three core requirements, including passing a sociocultural integration test.

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Source: YEN.com.gh