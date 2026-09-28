Spain Opens Fast-Track Citizenship for Nationals of 23 Countries After 2 Years
- Spain has introduced a citizenship pathway that could significantly shorten the wait for eligible foreigners
- Nationals from a select group of countries can benefit from a much faster route to Spanish nationality
- The special arrangement is linked to Spain’s historical, cultural and linguistic ties with the countries involved
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Spain has a special citizenship pathway that allows nationals of certain countries to apply for Spanish nationality after two years of legal residence.
The route is significantly shorter than the standard 10-year legal residence requirement that applies to most foreign nationals.
Spain's official government portal confirms that the two-year period applies to nationals of Latin American countries, as well as Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal.
People of Sephardic origin are also covered by the two-year provision.
Countries whose citizens qualify for the two-year route
The 23 countries covered by the nationality rule are:
South America
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Central America and the Caribbean
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Mexico
- Nicaragua
- Panama
Other countries
- Andorra
- Equatorial Guinea
- Portugal
- Philippines
Spain's government classifies these countries under the relevant categories for the shortened residency period.
Spain's standard citizenship requirement
Under Spain's general rule, foreign nationals normally need 10 years of legal residence before they can apply for citizenship by residence.
The requirement is reduced to five years for people who have been granted refugee status, while nationals of the countries listed above can qualify after two years of legal residence.
Applicants must also meet other requirements, including demonstrating good civic conduct and sufficient integration into Spanish society.
Successful applicants can retain their original nationality
Spain also has special rules on dual nationality for nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal.
According to Spain's Ministry of Justice, nationals of these countries do not have to renounce their previous nationality when acquiring Spanish nationality.
Sephardic applicants covered by the relevant provisions are also exempt from the renunciation requirement.
Applicants who are granted Spanish nationality must swear or promise allegiance to the King of Spain and obedience to the Spanish Constitution and laws.
The acquisition must then be registered in the Spanish Civil Registry before the person can obtain Spanish nationality documents, including a Spanish passport.
African country on Spain's fast-Track citizenship
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain's government had confirmed only one African nation on its reduced two-year residency citizenship list.
Most foreign nationals were required to wait 10 years for Spanish citizenship, making Equatorial Guinea's inclusion a rare and significant advantage.
Applicants from Equatorial Guinea still had to meet three core requirements, including passing a sociocultural integration test.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.