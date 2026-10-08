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UAE Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt, Finds 16.2kg of Contraband Hidden in Vehicle Tyre
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UAE Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt, Finds 16.2kg of Contraband Hidden in Vehicle Tyre

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • UAE Customs officers grew suspicious of a vehicle crossing a land border and decided to take a closer look
  • Advanced scanning technology flagged unusual indicators inside the vehicle, triggering a hands-on search by inspection teams
  • The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security shared the findings on September 30, 2026

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UAE Customs inspectors have intercepted a major contraband smuggling attempt after discovering 16.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine concealed inside a vehicle tyre at one of the country's land border crossings.

UAE Customs, narcotic smuggling in vehicle tyre, UAE border security, narcotics seizures in 2026, customs vehicle inspection, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security
UAE Customs seizes narcotics hidden inside a vehicle tyre at a land border after scanners flagged suspicious readings during routine checks. Image credit: mohamedbinzayed.ae, EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock
Source: UGC

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced the seizure on September 30, 2026, indicating that the discovery was made by the General Directorate of Ports Security after inspectors noticed something unusual during routine screening.

How inspectors uncovered the hidden contraband

The operation began when the vehicle passed through the border's advanced scanning systems, which detected irregular readings.

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Those initial flags prompted manual inspection teams to conduct a thorough physical examination of the vehicle.

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Working alongside the Customs and Security Support Department (K9), a unit that specialises in detecting prohibited substances, officers located the contraband buried within the tyre itself, carefully packed in a bid to evade detection.

ICP praised the inspectors for the level of professionalism and technical skill they brought to the operation, noting that the successful seizure demonstrated both human expertise and the effectiveness of the authority's technological infrastructure at ports of entry.

765 narcotics seizures recorded in 2026

The find is part of a broader enforcement effort that has seen the General Directorate of Ports Security log 765 separate seizures of prohibited substances since the start of the year.

Across those cases, officers have recovered approximately 390 kilograms of narcotics and 50,000 narcotic pills.

ICP reaffirmed its commitment to continually strengthening inspection capabilities across all UAE entry points, describing the effort as central to national initiatives aimed at protecting public safety and deterring those who attempt to exploit border crossings for illegal purposes.

President John Dramani Mahama, Ghana, France bust linked to Ghana, people, illegal substance, NACOC, narcotics, education, ports, security, emergency meeting
President Mahama forms an inter-agency task force after a major 3.9-tonne illegal substance seizure linked to Ghana, with 10 suspects arrested. Image credit: UGC
Source: UGC

Ghana forms task force against narcotics movement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, had directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to draw up a concrete plan to stop narcotics smuggling through Ghana's borders.

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The directive came out of an emergency meeting Mahama personally chaired with senior security officials on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The task force has been given a two-week window to present a detailed roadmap of recommended measures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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