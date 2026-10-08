The Dubai government published four conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for its five-year Green Residency permit

The scheme allows skilled workers to live in the UAE without needing an employer or sponsor to guarantee their stay

Applicants must earn a monthly salary of at least 15,000 dirhams, roughly equivalent to ₦6.6 million, to be considered eligible

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The Dubai government has set out four requirements that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for its Green Residency permit, a five-year scheme that allows skilled workers to live in the United Arab Emirates without relying on an employer or guarantor for sponsorship.

Dubai has four conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for its five-year Green Residency permit. Credit: Christopher Pike

Source: Getty Images

The conditions are published on the official website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD), which also confirms that the permit is renewable for further five-year periods, provided applicants continue to meet the original criteria at the time of renewal.

To be eligible, foreign nationals must satisfy all four of the following conditions simultaneously. First, they must hold a valid work permit in the UAE backed by an active work contract.

Second, their occupation must be classified at the first, second, or third level under the occupational classification framework approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Third, applicants must possess at least a bachelor's degree or a recognised equivalent qualification. Fourth, they must earn a minimum monthly salary of 15,000 dirhams, roughly ₦6.6 million, or the equivalent amount in a foreign currency.

The salary threshold functions as a hard floor rather than a guideline. Applicants who earn below this figure will not qualify, regardless of their educational credentials or occupational classification.

What the Green Permit Offers Skilled Workers

The principal advantage of the Green Residency over standard UAE arrangements is independence from employer-tied sponsorship.

Under conventional residency rules, a worker's legal status in the country is directly linked to their employer.

The Green Residency removes that dependency, giving holders considerably more flexibility in how they manage their time and professional arrangements within the UAE.

The permit runs for five years from the date it is issued. Upon expiry, holders may renew for additional five-year terms as long as they continue to meet all the conditions that applied at the point of their original application.

Before applying, prospective candidates are advised to verify that their occupation falls within the skill levels recognised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as the classification levels determine eligibility independent of other requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh