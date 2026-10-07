Cristiano Ronaldo publicly honoured Lionel Messi following the Argentine's retirement from international football after 21 years

Messi scored and assisted twice in his final Argentina appearance, a 3-0 win over Benin before 85,000 fans at the Monumental Stadium

The tribute came as Ronaldo himself faced turbulence with Portugal, having walked out of the national team camp

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Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a heartfelt public tribute to Lionel Messi following the Argentine icon's retirement from international football, describing his long-time rival's legacy as "a story that will live on forever".

Cristiano Ronaldo sets his GOAT rivalry aside with an emotional Lionel Messi Tribute. Photos by Carlos Rodrigues and Marcelo Endelli.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo honours Messi with emotional tribute

Ronaldo's warm words arrived at a particularly charged moment in his own career.

The Portugal captain is embroiled in a dispute with national team coach Jorge Jesus after walking out of camp, yet has made clear he intends to keep representing his country. Against that backdrop, his tribute to Messi carried an added emotional weight.

"Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will live on forever," Ronaldo wrote. "You have all my respect for everything you've achieved with Argentina. A hug."

Messi's glorious final bow for Argentina

The 39-year-old Argentine brought his international career to a close in the most fitting fashion possible.

Playing at the Monumental Stadium in front of a crowd of 85,000, Messi scored and provided two assists as Argentina beat Benin 3-0, before the packed stands gave him a roaring send-off, according to BBC Sport.

He finishes as Argentina's all-time record appearance maker and top scorer, having pulled on the national shirt 208 times and netted 126 goals across a 21-year international career.

Among his honours with the Albiceleste are the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles and the 2022 Finalissima.

Ronaldo's turbulent final Portugal chapter

While Messi departs wrapped in glory, Ronaldo's international story is unfolding through a far stormier final phase.

According to Transfermarkt, the 41-year-old has scored a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal and insists he is still available for selection once any disciplinary consequences of his walkout are resolved.

The contrast between football's two greatest modern rivals could hardly be starker.

One has bowed out in tears and celebration, his legacy sealed. The other continues to chase more history, navigating conflict and controversy along the way.

Yet for all the comparisons, debates and decades of rivalry, Ronaldo's tribute made one thing plain: the mutual respect between the two men endures.

Ronaldinho pays heartfelt tribute to Messi

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldinho shared a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after the Argentine captain played his final game for the national team.

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner reflected on their journey from childhood dreams to becoming world champions together.

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Source: YEN.com.gh