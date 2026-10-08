Ontario updated its immigrant nominee scoring system on October 5, 2026, adding a new top earnings bracket

Candidates earning at least $80,000 annually now receive 10 points under the Ontario Workforce Priority Stream

The change is part of a broader overhaul of how Ontario selects foreign nationals for provincial immigration

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Ontario has raised the stakes for higher earners seeking Canadian permanent residence, awarding more points to candidates who pull in at least $80,000 a year under the province's revamped immigration programme.

Ontario’s immigrant nominee overhaul gives OWPS candidates earning $80,000 or more 10 points, changing how the province ranks workers for permanent residence. Image credit: WST

Source: UGC

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) announced the change on October 7, 2026, though it had already taken effect two days earlier, on October 5, 2026.

The adjustment was applied automatically to eligible candidate profiles and introduced a new top-scoring bracket within the Ontario Workforce Priority Stream (OWPS).

What changed under the new scoring bracket

Previously, the highest earnings tier recognised by the OINP was $70,000 or more per year, which earned candidates eight points.

Under the revised system, those earning $70,000 to $79,999 still receive eight points, while candidates with annual earnings of $80,000 or above now qualify for 10 points.

Earnings are verified through a Notice of Assessment issued by the Canada Revenue Agency within the past five years.

The full updated breakdown is as follows:

Candidates earning below $30,000 receive no points; those earning between $30,000 and $49,999 earn four points; $50,000 to $69,999 earns six points; $70,000 to $79,999 earns eight points; and $80,000 or more now earns the maximum 10 points.

Candidates who accumulate higher overall scores are more likely to receive an invitation from the OINP to apply for provincial nomination.

Upon receiving a nomination, they may then apply to the federal government for permanent residence.

Ontario's broader immigration overhaul

The OWPS is currently the only route through which foreign nationals can pursue provincial nomination for permanent residence from Ontario.

The province formally launched the stream on June 26, 2026, having unveiled its ranking system on July 20. 2026 and opened intake to eligible Ontario employers, workers, and self-employed physicians on August 4, 2026.

The introduction of the OWPS followed the OINP's decision on May 30, 2026, to revoke all its previous permanent residence pathways.

This restructuring forms the first phase of a wider overhaul that Ontario signalled in December 2025.

A second phase is planned and will include three additional streams:

The Priority Healthcare Stream for workers in high-demand medical occupations

The Entrepreneur Stream for business owner-operators, whether as founders or successors

The Exceptional Talent Stream for foreign nationals who have distinguished themselves in fields such as academia, science, technology, and the creative or performing arts.

No launch date for the second phase has been announced as of the time of writing.

Canada is recruiting skilled workers from abroad in six industries, including STEM, with immigration pathways and settlement support. Image credit: Maskot, LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

6 industries Canada needs workers in

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's federal immigration authority named six industries where the country is actively recruiting skilled workers from abroad, urging qualified professionals worldwide to consider permanent relocation.

The call was published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which described the identified sectors as "key and emerging industries" with demand expected to rise rather than plateau in the near term.

Officials attributed the push to growth in Canada's economy and the need to fill specialised roles that the domestic workforce cannot fully supply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh