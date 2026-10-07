Reports from the local media have named Michael Essien among local coaches being considered for the Black Stars interim role

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder has been working as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland since 2020

Essien previously admitted in 2024 that he was not ready to take charge of the Black Stars, citing a need for more experience

Michael Essien has emerged as a potential candidate for Ghana’s interim head coaching role as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) searches for a replacement following Carlos Queiroz’s departure from the Black Stars.

Michael Essien is being considered for the Black Stars coaching role on an interim basis, according to reports. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Essien tipped for Black Stars interim coaching role

According to Kessben FM, Essien could be handed the reins on an interim basis for the November round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Chelsea midfielder’s possible appointment could be linked to the limited time available to find a permanent replacement for Queiroz, who left the Black Stars after Ghana endured a difficult start to their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign.

Essien, who currently serves as an assistant coach at FC Nordsjælland, could therefore provide a familiar and experienced option as the GFA looks to stabilise the team ahead of the crucial qualifiers.

Essien's coaching journey

The 43-year-old has been building his managerial credentials as an assistant coach at the Danish club since 2020, where he has also been completing his formal coaching qualifications.

The club's strong ties to the Right to Dream Academy have given Essien close exposure to player development pathways that have produced several Black Stars internationals in recent years.

Despite the growing experience, Essien himself acknowledged as recently as 2024 that he was not prepared to take charge of the national team at that point, stating publicly that he required additional coaching experience before stepping into such a demanding role.

His continued work in Denmark since then appears to have prompted fresh consideration of his candidacy.

No official confirmation yet

The GFA has not issued any formal statement confirming Essien's inclusion in the running, and no appointment has been announced.

His name represents one of several local options reportedly under consideration as the association moves to address the vacancy ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

Should Essien be appointed, it would mark a significant milestone in the post-playing career of one of Ghana's most celebrated footballers, a midfielder who represented Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan at the peak of his abilities.

Dwight Yorke confirms interest in Black Stars job

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has confirmed his interest in becoming Ghana’s next head coach.

The former Trinidad and Tobago captain holds a UEFA Pro Licence and previously managed the national team he led at the 2006 World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh