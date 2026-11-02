Barker-Vormawor Announces Death of His Father, Shares Sad Details Of His Passing

Lawyer and activist Oliver Baker-Vormawor announced the death of his father in a deeply personal Facebook post

The two had shared a brief, wordless exchange at a family burial the day before his father collapsed on a street

A Good Samaritan intervened after spotting the elderly man on the ground and arranged for him to be transported to hospital

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Lawyer and activist Oliver Baker-Vormawor has announced the passing of his father in a Facebook post tinged with grief.

In the post, he shares a second-person account of the moments that led to his dad's death.

Lawyer and activist Oliver Baker-Vormawor announces the death of his father in a deeply personal Facebook post. Credit: Oliver Baker-Vormawor

Source: Facebook

Baker-Vormawor said his father collapsed on a roadside and was transported to hospital by a Good Samaritan using a motorbike taxi, known locally as a pragya, but was pronounced dead on arrival on October 11.

He recounted that two men had seen each other at the burial service for the lawyer's aunt the previous day.

They did not exchange words. The father, seated among elders, caught sight of his son across the gathering. His son raised a hand in greeting; his father nodded and broke into a wide, unguarded smile. That brief, wordless moment proved to be their last.

The following morning, the father sent a short message to his son: "Mercy woke me up again."

It was his final communication. About an hour later, a stranger called the lawyer's number after finding an elderly man collapsed on the street. The Good Samaritan had been riding a trotro when he spotted the man on the ground, with children apparently attempting to steal his phones. He intervened, chased them off, and recovered the phones before arranging transport to the nearest hospital."

He Died by the Side of a Road

With no car available and no ambulance accessible, the Good Samaritan secured a pragya to carry the man to hospital. He did not survive the journey. The lawyer only learned his father had died the following day, when he arrived at the hospital intending to arrange a transfer and was instead informed he was there to collect a body.

When a relative later tried to frame the circumstances as dignified, telling him his father "died a gentleman," the lawyer rejected the framing. "I said no," he wrote. "Don't sugarcoat it. My father died by the side of a road."

In his statement, the lawyer reflected on the depth of his father's devotion, which he admitted he had not fully recognised until now. His father, he wrote, built much of his daily life around following his son's career, forwarding Facebook posts to friends, sharing news articles about him, and telling anyone who would listen that his son the lawyer would one day become president.

Details the lawyer deliberately kept private were ones his father would share freely, even after being asked to keep them secret.

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Source: YEN.com.gh