Manchester United defender Leny Yoro received a straight red card just eight minutes into the Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday

Referee Samuel Barrott dismissed Yoro for denying Alexander Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity, with VAR upholding the on-field decision

The early dismissal left United with 10 men for most of the match, forcing manager Mauricio Pochettino into an immediate defensive reshuffle

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro was dismissed in the eighth minute of their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, November 22, after referee Samuel Barrott ruled he had denied Liverpool striker Alexander Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

The situation developed from a long pass by Ronald Araujo that caught United's defensive line out of position.

Matthijs de Ligt was unable to deal with the threat, leaving Isak free to race towards goal. Yoro moved to intercept but made contact with the Swedish forward from behind without winning the ball, and Barrott immediately produced a straight red card.

Why Leny Yoro Was Sent Off During Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League Clash

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool vs Man United: Why Yoro was dismissed

A VAR review subsequently confirmed the original ruling. The Premier League's Match Centre released the communications from both officials.

Barrott told his assistants:

"It's a red card for DOGSO. On-field decision is outside [the box], red card, DOGSO." The VAR official added: "Defender bundles into him into the back, gets too tight, I think it's a foul."

The ruling was grounded in Law 12 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which requires a dismissal when a player denies an opponent an obvious goalscoring opportunity through an offence punishable by a free kick.

Watch Yoro's foul on Isak, which led to a red card, as shared on X:

Officials assessing such incidents consider four criteria: the distance between the offence and goal, the general direction of play, the likelihood of the attacker retaining control of the ball, and the number and positions of both defenders and attackers.

In this instance, Isak appeared to have a clear path towards the goal, with no additional covering defenders in a position to prevent the opportunity.

Critically, the fact that the foul occurred outside the penalty area offered Yoro no protection; DOGSO red cards apply anywhere on the pitch.

United concede after Yoro's red card

The dismissal left Pochettino's side a man down for virtually the entire contest.

The United manager withdrew Bryan Mbeumo and introduced Harry Maguire to shore up the depleted back line.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were quick to capitalise on the resulting free kick, with Dominik Szoboszlai converting to open the scoring. Florian Wirtz doubled the lead for the home side three minutes later.

8 players miss Liverpool vs Man United clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liverpool and Manchester United were dealing with several injury problems ahead of their Premier League encounter.

Liverpool have three confirmed absentees, while United are without three players, with two others doubtful for the match.

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Source: YEN.com.gh