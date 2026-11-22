Anna Hannah Ansah graduated from the University of Mines and Technology with a CWA of 91.02% in Petroleum Engineering

The Wesley Girls' High School alumna was named valedictorian at UMaT's 19th Congregation, a historic first for a Ghanaian female student

Ansah claimed 6 awards across academic excellence and departmental achievement categories at the graduation ceremony

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Anna Hannah Ansah has made history at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa, becoming the institution's first Ghanaian female valedictorian after completing her BSc in Petroleum Engineering with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 91.02%.

The milestone was confirmed during UMaT's 19th Congregation, where Ansah delivered the valedictorian address and walked away with six separate awards, the most of any graduating student at the ceremony.

Anna Hannah Ansah wins $1500 as she becomes UMaT's first Ghanaian female valedictorian. Photo credit: @umat.

Source: Instagram

Anna Hannah Ansah wins big UMaT's congregation

Her haul of awards spanned both university-wide recognition and departmental honours. She received the Gold Fields Ghana Award for Overall Best Graduating Student and the Victoria Frempong Memorial Award for the Best Graduating Female Student.

Within her school, she earned the Prof Douglas Boateng Award for the Best Graduating Student in the School of Petroleum Studies and the Madam Leticia Amoa-Abban Rigworld Solutions Award for the Best Female Graduating Student in the same school.

At the departmental level, she won both the Mr Ato Aidoo Award for the Best Female Graduating Student in the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering and the COMAC Award for Best Graduating Student in the same department, completing a clean sweep across every category she was eligible for.

Before enrolling at UMaT, Ansah attended Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast, where she studied General Science.

The TikTok video is below:

From Tarkwa to GNPC: Anna Hannah Ansah's career

Beyond her academic record, Ansah has developed a focused interest in the technical and sustainability dimensions of the energy sector. Her areas of research concentration include Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), geothermal energy, and the use of machine learning in production data analytics and gas leak detection.

She is currently serving at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in Tema as part of her National Service, where she is gaining hands-on exposure across Ghana's producing fields.

Ansah holds membership in three professional bodies: the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE), and the Petroleum Engineering Students Association (PESA).

The Instagram photo is below:

PRESEC boy gains admission into KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about PRESEC Legon NSMQ champion Jason Antwi-Agyei and his reported admission to study mechanical engineering at KNUST.

His admission follows a historic NSMQ victory, where he and teammate Jesse Kekeli Afudego helped PRESEC secure a record ninth title.

Jason also reportedly became the first Ghanaian student to win both the Junior Science and Maths Quiz and the NSMQ.

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Source: YEN.com.gh