The Minority caucus walked out of Parliament on Tuesday, November 3, in solidarity with Damongo MP Samuel Abu Jinapor

Speaker Alban Bagbin ordered Abu Jinapor out of the chamber during a heated dispute over diplomatic passport sales allegations

Majority Leader James Agalga challenged Abu Jinapor to substantiate his claims that diplomatic passports were sold for $10,000 to $50,000

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The Minority caucus in Ghana's Parliament staged a dramatic walkout on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after Speaker Alban Bagbin directed the Marshal of Parliament to take the Damongo Member of Parliament, Samuel Abu Jinapor, out of the chamber.

Minority stages walkout after Speaker Bagbin ejects Abu Jinapor from Parliament. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The confrontation erupted during a parliamentary discussion on the issuance of diplomatic passports, which fall under the authority of the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Abu Jinapor alleged during his contribution that he possessed evidence showing diplomatic passports were being sold for sums ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, and called on Parliament to launch a formal investigation into the practice.

Majority Leader demands proof

The allegation drew an immediate challenge from Majority Leader James Agalga, who demanded that the Damongo MP either back up his claims with concrete evidence or withdraw them from the record.

Speaker Bagbin echoed the demand, directing Abu Jinapor to either present supporting evidence or retract the statement.

Abu Jinapor refused to back down, holding his ground and triggering a prolonged and tense standoff with the Speaker on the floor of the chamber.

After an extended exchange, the MP eventually withdrew the allegation, but Speaker Bagbin ruled that his initial failure to comply promptly with the directive warranted removal from the chamber.

He ordered the Marshal of Parliament to take Abu Jinapor out.

Minority caucus walks out in solidarity

The ejection did not sit well with the Minority caucus.

In a show of solidarity with their colleague, Minority MPs rose from their seats and walked out of the chamber together, bringing the session to a standstill.

The incident underscores the heightened tensions in Ghana's Parliament as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle clash over issues of accountability and the conduct of public officials.

The Facebook post below contains a video of the Minority walking out of Parliament.

France bust: Speaker rejects independent probe request

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin dismissed a motion brought by the Minority caucus that sought to establish a special parliamentary committee to examine a string of major narcotics interceptions linked to Ghana.

The decision came during an emergency sitting of Parliament held on Tuesday, September 29, convened specifically to address the motion.

Bagbin ruled it out of order, citing several procedural grounds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh