The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority announced it is ready to receive applications for 2027 DV plates

The DVLA outlined five documents applicants must submit, including a valid Business Registration Certificate and a Tax Clearance Certificate

Applications will be assessed under Regulation 36(1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026, and can be submitted in person or by email

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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened the application window for 2027 trade plates, commonly referred to as DV plates, targeting motor dealers, traders, garage owners, fleet owners and vehicle importers.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has opened the application window for 2027 trade plates, commonly referred to as DV plates. Credit: DVLA

Source: Facebook

The Authority issued a public notice dated 23 November 2026, confirming that it was prepared to receive applications ahead of the 2027 licensing year.

Five documents are required to qualify for a DV plate.

Applicants must provide an application letter written on the company's official letterhead that states the purpose of the request, alongside a valid Business Registration Certificate, a valid Tax Clearance Certificate, a SSNIT certificate and a GhanaPost GPS address as proof of business location.

The DVLA confirmed that all submissions would be evaluated under Regulation 36(1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

How and where to apply for DV plates

Eligible applicants can submit their documents in person at the Vehicle Inspection and Registration (VIR) Secretariat or electronically via email to VIR@dvla.gov.gh.

The Authority stressed the importance of meeting all stated conditions before filing an application, urging businesses and individuals to review the requirements carefully to avoid rejection.

The DVLA's announcement comes as part of its routine annual process to regulate the use of trade plates, which allow qualifying businesses to legally operate vehicles that have not yet been individually registered or licensed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh