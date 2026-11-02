Zhang Xue, founder of motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, attempted a record-breaking ride across open water in central China

The 39-year-old rode a heavily modified MX450 motorcycle fitted with flotation structures and waterproof seals

Zhang's pursuit of the record stretched back 17 years, with his earliest attempts covering no more than 20 metres

A Chinese entrepreneur has etched his name into the Guinness World Records by riding a motorcycle across open water for more than 40 km, completing a challenge he first attempted as a young man nearly two decades ago.

Zhang Xue, founder of motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, attempted a record-breaking ride across open water in central China. Credit: Zhou Guoqiang

Source: Getty Images

Zhang Xue, the 39-year-old founder of motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, completed the ride on October 25 in Mayang Miao autonomous county, Huaihua, Hunan province, his hometown in central China.

He covered 40.74 km across a river course, surpassing the previous record of 31.8 km and claiming the title for the greatest distance travelled over open water by a modified motorcycle, according to China Daily.

The vehicle at the centre of the feat was a modified MX450, engineered specifically for the challenge. Zhang's team fitted it with flotation structures, waterproof seals and an adapted power system to keep it operational and stable on the water's surface.

The modifications took five months to refine, with repeated water tests conducted to resolve stability issues ahead of the attempt.

On the day, Zhang completed six laps of the river course, contending with difficult turning manoeuvres and physical exhaustion throughout. Rescue boats and medical teams remained on standby for the duration of the ride. Guinness World Records officials verified the achievement using GPS tracking data, timing records and video footage before adjudicator Xiong Wen confirmed the result at the venue.

17 Years in the Making

The record represented the conclusion of a pursuit that began when Zhang was just 22 years old. His first four attempts to ride a motorcycle on water all ended in failure, with his best effort at the time reaching only 20 metres.

Zhang spoke about what kept him going through the years of setbacks. "I believed I could make it happen. Even if I failed, I would keep pursuing it without hesitation. I really enjoy the process," he said, according to VnExpress International.

He also noted that staging the attempt in Mayang gave the achievement a deeper personal significance. Beyond setting the record, Zhang said he wanted to bring attention to his hometown and showcase what the area has to offer.

The record category specifically recognises performance by a modified motorcycle, meaning the engineering choices made by Zhang and his team were as central to the result as the ride itself.

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Source: YEN.com.gh