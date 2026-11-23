New Zealand Immigration confirmed that 17 occupations will be dropped from the Tier 2 Green List , effective 8 March 2027

The changes are tied to new Skilled Migrant Category pathways introduced in August 2026, which created overlapping routes to residence

Affected workers in trades and technical fields will need to assess whether they qualify under the new SMC pathways before applying

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New Zealand has announced the removal of 17 occupations from the Tier 2 Green List under its Work to Residence Visa pathway, with the changes set to take effect on 8 March 2027.

New Zealand Immigration confirmed the decision is directly tied to the rollout of new Skilled Migrant Category pathways in August 2026.

New Zealand will remove 17 occupations from its Tier 2 Green List in March 2027, with affected workers redirected to new Skilled Migrant Category pathways. Image credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those new routes created overlapping options for certain occupational groups, prompting authorities to consolidate the system, reduce duplication, and keep the Green List focused on genuine workforce shortages.

17 roles divided across two new pathways

The affected occupations fall across two distinct SMC streams. Thirteen roles will transition to the SMC Trades and Technician pathway: Building Associates (Building Construction Supervisors), Automotive Electricians, Diesel Motor Mechanics, Motor Mechanics (General), Motorcycle Mechanics, Panel Beaters, Vehicle Painters, Metal Fabricators, Welders, Fitters (General), Fitters and Turners, Fitter-Welders, and Metal Machinists (First Class).

The remaining four occupations, Crane, Hoist or Lift Operators, Telecommunications Technicians, Paving Plant Operators, and Pressure Welders, will be redirected to the SMC Skilled Work Experience pathway.

What the changes mean for skilled workers

Immigration authorities noted that, for many experienced workers, the SMC pathways could present a more accessible route to residence than the current Work to Residence Visa. Depending on the relevant stream, benefits may include lower wage thresholds, shorter New Zealand work experience requirements, or no specified qualification requirement.

However, the government was clear that eligibility criteria differ across pathways and that the new routes will not be more accessible for every individual. Workers in the 17 affected occupations are advised to independently assess whether they satisfy the qualification, work experience, wage, and other requirements of the applicable SMC pathway before lodging an application.

The changes reflect New Zealand's broader effort to streamline its immigration framework while continuing to attract skilled workers in trades and technical fields. Those currently holding or planning to apply for a Work to Residence Visa under one of the affected roles are encouraged to review the updated requirements well ahead of the March 2027 deadline.

New Zealand grants visa-free entry to permanent residents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had expanded a visa-free entry arrangement to foreign permanent residents of one country.

Under the arrangement, individuals who hold permanent resident status in Australia are eligible to enter New Zealand without a visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh