The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of Prophet Uebert Angel on Sunday, November 22, 2026

About 10 armed men carrying AK-47 rifles stormed his Hippodrome Church and took Angel away in handcuffs mid-service

The arrest comes shortly after Angel publicly warned individuals who were targeting Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

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The Zimbabwe Republic Police arrested prominent British-Zimbabwean pastor and businessman Prophet Uebert Angel on Sunday, November 22, 2026, on allegations of indecent assault and inappropriate acts, with the force confirming the detention via its official X account.

Zimbabwean police arrest prominent pastor Prophet Uebert Angel in his church on indecent assault and other serious charges. Photo source: @zimlive

Source: Twitter

According to Herald Online reports, roughly 10 men armed with AK-47 rifles entered Angel's Hippodrome Church in Harare, Zimbabwe, while a service was in progress, approached him at the pulpit, and escorted him out in handcuffs in full view of the congregation.

Reports say that the police held the prominent prophet at the Rhodesville Police Station, with further details to be released in due course.

Uebert Angel's arrest at the Hippodrome Church

The circumstances of the arrest have drawn nearly as much attention as the charges themselves.

The decision to detain Angel, a close associate of Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome, in front of his congregation rather than waiting until the service had concluded has sparked a sharp debate about the manner in which the operation was carried out.

The timing of the arrest has also raised eyebrows, as Angel recently made public statements warning people who had been directing criticism at Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The X posts announcing the arrest of Prophet Uebert Angel are below:

Reactions to Prophet Uebert Angel's arrest

The news spread rapidly on social media, drawing a range of responses from Zimbabweans and observers across the continent.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@lazziehacha wrote:

"He will be released, but then the case will haunt him and be used against him to the grave."

@thomaschauke said:

"Even if the allegations against Uebert Angel turn out to be true, I doubt the information is only coming to light now. My suspicion is that he may have stepped on the toes of some powerful individuals, leaving him suddenly 'exposed to justice'."

@IsheMagaiwa commented:

"If it is true that he was arrested while preaching from the pulpit, then that is completely wrong and unacceptable. The authorities could have waited until the service was over and arrested him privately. Why subject a man of God to such public humiliation in his church?"

Ghanaian clergyman Pastor Isaac arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pastor Isaac Asare Bediako, the Ghanaian clergyman arrested after refusing a customary fine imposed by Adukrom’s chiefs over an alleged breach of the town’s noise-making ban.

The chiefs demanded seven sheep, schnapps and GH¢5,000, giving him three days to comply or face banishment.

Pastor Isaac rejected the demands, saying his actions followed divine instruction and that the land belongs to God.

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Source: YEN.com.gh