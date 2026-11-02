Ghana Traffitech: 12 Traffic Offences and Their Fines and Jail Terms

Ghana's Traffitech system lists 12 road offences carrying fines and potential imprisonment for drivers

Failing to wear a seat belt carries one of the harshest penalties, with up to 8 months in jail and fines reaching ¢600

The penalties have drawn attention as commercial drivers plan a nationwide strike on 3 November 2026

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Ghana's Traffitech enforcement system outlines 12 specific road traffic offences, with penalties ranging from fines of ¢60 to ¢600 and potential jail terms of up to eight months, according to a breakdown published by Channel One TV.

The list covers offences that Ghanaian drivers commonly commit on the road and sets out the corresponding financial and custodial consequences for each.

Ghana’s TraffiTech lists 12 road offences, fines up to ¢600 and jail terms of eight months. Image credit: Pixelbizz, peeterv/Getty Images

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Full list of TraffiTech offences and penalties

Speeding attracts a fine of between ¢120 and ¢300, or up to 30 days in prison, or both. Jumping a red light carries a fine of ¢120 to ¢360, with the same custodial risk.

Using a mobile phone while driving draws one of the steeper financial penalties, with fines reaching up to ¢600 and up to three months in prison.

Failing to wear a seat belt stands out as carrying the longest potential jail term, with offenders facing up to eight months in prison alongside fines of ¢120 to ¢600.

Failure to wear a helmet or reflective clothing also carries a custodial sentence of between one and three months, with fines of ¢300 to ¢600.

Other listed offences include failing to stop or yield at stop and yield signs, overtaking at a pedestrian crossing, disobeying traffic control signs or barricades, obstructing an intersection or pedestrian crossing, driving on the shoulder of the road, driving on railways, and stopping or parking at an unauthorised place.

Most of these carry fines ranging from ¢120 to ¢360 and up to 30 days in prison. Driving on railways attracts the lowest minimum fine, starting at ¢60.

Strike action adds urgency to TraffiTech debate

The publication of the Traffitech penalties comes at a sensitive moment for Ghana's transport sector. Commercial drivers are reported to be planning a nationwide strike on 3 November 2026, a development that has placed road regulations and driver welfare at the centre of public discussion.

The timing means the penalties are being scrutinised not just as enforcement tools but as part of a broader conversation about the conditions under which commercial drivers operate in Ghana.

Here is the TikTok post:

Possible TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations in Accra and Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian drivers had begun crowdsourcing the locations of TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi.

The mapping began on 1 November 2026, the day TraffiTech-GH went live, as drivers started filing reports through Waze.

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Source: YEN.com.gh