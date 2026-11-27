Saudi Customs released an official list of food products that are prohibited from entering the kingdom

The 22 banned items range from pork and alcohol to certain seeds and plant-based substances

Travellers who ignore the restrictions risk having their items confiscated or facing legal consequences at the border

Saudi Arabia has drawn a firm line on what can cross its borders, releasing an official list of 22 food products that travellers and expatriates are forbidden from bringing into the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia names 22 food products customs officials can stop travellers from importing. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LOU BENOIST/studiocasper

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Customs published the list, which covers a broad range of items tied to Islamic law and controlled substance regulations. While some entries will come as no surprise, others may catch first-time visitors off guard.

Foods and drinks Saudi Arabia has banned

Pork and anything derived from pigs tops the list. This includes cuts such as pork shoulders and thighs, pork fat, lard, lard oil and stearin. Sausages and prepared foods made from animal organs or blood, particularly those containing pork, are also prohibited.

The restrictions extend well beyond pork. Several alcoholic products are listed, including malt barley beer, fresh grape wine in all its forms, sparkling wine, fortified wine, and vermouth. White chocolate and cocoa-based products that contain alcohol are equally off-limits.

The list also covers a number of plant-based items classified as controlled substances under Saudi law. Poppy seeds, poppy plants, poppy straw and black poppy are all named. Coca leaves, hemp seeds, cann*bis, hashish, opium and other plant-derived dr*gs are explicitly included, as are juices and extracts taken from prohibited plants.

Rounding out the 22 categories are nutmeg and its outer covering in any form, cardamom, and certain fruits and oil seeds listed under relevant customs categories.

Why Saudi Arabia enforces these restrictions

The foundation for most of these rules lies in Islamic law, which forbids the consumption of pork and alcohol. The plant-based entries on the list are governed by Saudi Arabia's controlled substances legislation, which treats many of these items the same way that narcotics are treated under international law.

Anyone travelling to Saudi Arabia is strongly advised to check their bags against this list before departure. Carrying any of the prohibited items could lead to confiscation at the border or, in more serious cases, legal action under Saudi law.

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Source: YEN.com.gh