Agnes Dewornu Akortor-Addo, widow of actor William Addo, passed away six months after her husband's death

Her family announced her death following a brief illness during preparations for William Addo's funeral

Funeral arrangements have been set for July 4, 2026, when Agnes will be laid to rest alongside her husband

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Mrs Agnes Dewornu Akortor-Addo, the widow of the late legendary Ghanaian actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse, has passed away, six months after her husband's demise.

Late actor William Addo's family suffers fresh tragedy as his widow Agnes Dewornu Akortor-Addo dies months after his demise. Photo source: William Addo

Source: Facebook

The late Agnes Addo's family announced her demise in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

According to the deceased's family, the late William Addo's widow passed away following a short illness on Thursday, May 21, 2026, during their preparations for her husband's funeral service.

The statement read:

"As we were making preparations to honour and lay our father to rest, our family was struck by yet another unimaginable tragedy. Our beloved mother suddenly fell ill and passed away, turning our season of mourning into a period of even deeper grief."

The family also shared details of the funeral arrangements, stating that the late Agnes will be buried with her late husband William on the same day at Dzavieto, Tefle Gamlaikpo, in the Volta Region on July 4, 2026.

They also appealed to friends, loved ones, colleagues, relatives, and sympathisers to join them as they bid farewell to the late Ghanaian actor and his widow.

The Facebook posts announcing the demise of William Addo's widow, Agnes Dewornu Akortor-Addo, are below:

William Addo passes away after health issues

William Addo passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 22, 2025, after years of facing numerous health challenges, including blindness.

His family confirmed the tragedy in a statement released on November 24, which stated that the legendary star passed away peacefully.

"We regret to announce the passing of the Veteran Ghanaian actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse. He passed away peacefully on 22nd November, 2025, after a period of ill health. Further details and funeral arrangements will be communicated later. May his soul rest in peace," the statement said.

Veteran Ghanaian Actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse, reportedly dies on November 22, 2025. Image credit: WilliamAddo

Source: Facebook

Media personality Kofi Adoma Nwawani also shared the tragic news on his Facebook page, mourning the veteran actor's demise.

“Kwatakwata By 31st Dec 2025 deɛ hmm! Akpatse is Dead. Mr William Addo, aka Akpatse, was very popular during the days of GTV’s Thursday Theatre and numerous others. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

The Facebook post announcing William Addo’s death is below.

William Addo's widow's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Grace Acquaye commented:

"Aww, my dear. Sorry, and rest in power. Hmm."

Lydia Dove said:

"I know he went blind in his later days, and the wife was the one taking care of him, so what happened to her? Herh, may their souls RIP."

Miriam Wesley wrote:

"Oh! So the wife has joined him. Aww, hmm. May their souls find eternal rest in Christ Jesus."

Kumasi-based Akomea fast food owner dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akomea Fast Food owner Mr Akomeah died on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Many Ghanaians eulogised the food entrepreneur in emotional posts on social media after his untimely death.

Source: YEN.com.gh