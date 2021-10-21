A woman identified as Katie Page has received massive praises on social media after adopting four siblings

Katie was said to have been divorced in her 30s and she needed something to make her happy after ending her marriage

She changed jobs and bought a four-bedroom house, but was still not happy until she started adopting kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman identified as Katie Page has warmed the hearts of many people on social media after adopting three siblings.

According to a post by @globalpositivenews, Katie was divorced in her early 30s and she decided to make some changes in her life by switching jobs and buying a four-bedroom house. Yet she was unhappy.

Katie Page and her adopted kids are one big family. Photo credit: @woodandgraceblog

Source: UGC

The post read in part:

"An email from a local church made Katie think about becoming a foster parent. At first, she fostered Grayson - a 4-days-old boy who was exposed to drugs and abandoned in the hospital. About a year later, Katie officially adopted him.⁠"

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Adopting Grayson's sister

A few weeks after the woman adopted Grayson, the same hospital asked Katie if she would like to adopt Hannah, a four-day-old child.

The post continued:

"Katie noticed the first name of the baby’s mother was the same as that of Grayson’s birth mother. This was too much of a coincidence so she requested a DNA test. She was stunned but at the same time delighted to discover that Grayson and Hannah were biological siblings.⁠"

The woman adopted Hannah, and in July 2020, she adopted a third child identified as Lewis Jackson Page. Lewis' mother is the same woman that gave birth to Grayson and Hannah.

Katie and the four kids are one big family.

Social media reacts

Many social media users were impressed and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Instagram user with the handle @mayoandothersnacks said:

"If that wasn’t meant to be, I don’t know what is."

@afrofleur wrote:

"Beautiful story, I hope the birth mother gets help, sounds like she needs it."

@purerevivalnutrition commented:

"Wow, take about Divine Intervention!"

@chloemetz_ said:

"What an amazing lady!"

@rkl.r.car wrote:

"Wow, a family made in heaven, God's hand is all over this."

Groom adopts his bride's kids on wedding day

In similar news, a kind groom surprised people on his wedding day as he chose the day to formally adopt the daughters of the woman he is marrying.

While at the altar, Dontez Williams asked his stepdaughters, Abigail and Natalie, if they would love to accept his adoption request.

After saying his vow to their mother, Myshella Burton, the man went on his knees and said:

“I want to make it official and ask ‘can I adopt you?”

Source: Yen