Screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation between a Nigerian mum and her cross-dressing grown-up son has got many emotional on social media

The shattered mother urged her beloved cross-dressing son to retrace his steps, stressing that his dad in the grave is not happy with him

The woman shared his old photo affirming that the image in that photo is the son God gave her and not a girl

A heartbroken mum has appealed to her son who is now a cross-dresser to change his ways.

Series of WhatsApp chats capturing the Nigerian woman's passionate call to her grown-up son was shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng.

The woman urged her cross-dressing son to retrace his steps Photo Credit: @naijaloadedotng

In the chats, the woman stated that her late husband is turning in sadness in the grave of her son's current cross-dressing lifestyle.

She shared an old picture of him with the intent to help him flash back to ''what God made him.''

She handed him over to God and his conscience

According to her, the old photo she shared with him is the son God gave her and not the girl that he is at the moment.

Resigning to fate, the embittered woman added that she has handed the cross-dresser to his conscience and to God who turns bad to good.

Nigerians sympathize with the cross dresser's mum

@officialnikky01 opined:

"My God this guy didn't even pity his mother this is not fair"

@makutmatur remarked:

"Him neva receive beating yet, him go change."

@zadeo_ reacted:

"She’s typing all those words with pains in her heart."

@tunax4buz commented:

"The agony of a mother. . She would have moved from mountain to mountain praying and crying. The stupid boy also made her to remember the late husband."

@rami_rez_007 thought:

"This is just heartbreaking.wdf are the pple like dis naw."

