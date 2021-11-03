A young Nigerian lady recently shared the WhatsApp conversation between her and her dad on social media

In the conversation, her father asked her if she ate the cucumber he told her to eat and the lady said she did

The man then told the young lady that he asked her to eat the cucumber because "she's too present", a euphemistic statement that meant she's too fat

A Nigerian dad has been massively praised on social media for his use of euphemism after his daughter shared their WhatsApp conversation online.

In the screenshot of the conversation that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the dad asked his daughter if she ate the cucumber he told her to eat.

The WhatsApp conversation between dad and daughter got many talking on social media. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

In response, the lady said she ate it. And the man told her that he asked her to eat the fruit because she is "too present".

The lady was confused by what her dad meant by being "too present", and the latter clarified that it's wrong to say a lady is too fat, adding that "too present" is the phrase to use.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media were impressed with the father's use of language and soon flooded the comment section of the post to commend him.

An Instagram user with the handle @tamunootokini said:

"At least he cares about you."

@zain_it_is_ wrote:

"Omo, there are levels to this language of a thing."

@ladyque_1 commented:

"So person way slim is too absent."

@nails__dairy wrote:

"Daddy said she's too present. She must be a daddy girl."

@thefirstmaya said:

"You too full ground."

Source: Yen.com.gh