Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah have climaxed their lavish wedding with a thanksgiving service and dinner

The newly-weds arrived at their plush thanksgiving dinner in an exotic whip

YEN.com.gh has selected 10 videos from the plush thanksgiving party

Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband Barima Osei Mensah have continued the celebration of their marriage into the third day with a lavish thanksgiving party.

The couple attended a thanksgiving service at a church in Kumasi to thank God for a successful marriage ceremony.

Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, and Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah, arrived at their thanksgiving dinner later on Sunday in an exotic whip.

YEN.com.gh has selected 10 videos from the lavish thanksgiving party for your view.

1. Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah arrive at their thanksgiving dinner.

2. Barima Osei Mensah heading to the thanksgiving party soon after getting down from their whip.

3. Couple hit the dance floor.

4. Gospel singer DSP Kofi Sarpong at the royal thanksgiving party.

5. Newly wedded couple cut the cake.

6. Couple beams with smiles.

7. Couple hit the dance floor after changing into new outfits.

8. Real Ashanti culture on display.

9. More cultural display at the thanksgiving party.

10. Couple share warm moments at their thanksgiving bash.

Despite's baby mama

While Anita comes from a wealthy family, which is popular in Ghana, she is mostly known for her association with business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite.

She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with the Peace FM owner, which reportedly birthed three children.

One of their kids, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko, went viral on social media when she celebrated her eighth birthday.

