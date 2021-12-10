Ghanaian marriage counselor, Reverend George Lutterodt, has stated that side chicks are part of the marriage structure

Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Reverend George Lutterodt, has opined that mistresses, popularly referred to as side chicks, are part of God's plan for successful marriages.

The controversial preacher averred that God blesses side chicks, hence, no curse from an embittered wife would work against them.

During a discussion about boundaries in marriage on TV3 NewDay with Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee, Reverend Lutterodt referred to the Bible to buttress his claims.

Solomon had wives and side chicks

He cited Solomon, King David’s son, as a man after God's own heart who built a holy temple but had 700 wives and 300 concubines.

He asserted that ''... when God is in your business, he blesses you with more women''.

Side chicks are part of marriage

On the issue of quarrels and rivalry stemming from jealousy amongst wives, Counsellor Lutterodt opined that women love competition, stressing that having co-wives is not a problem.

''Side chicks are part of marriage, and they are the medium by which men grow longer, older, and they don’t die prematurely.

''They are part of the marriage structure. God blesses side chicks. There is no curse on the side chicks,'' he said.

In similar story, a Ghanaian pastor, Osofo Acheampong, has opined that there's nothing untoward about having a side chick while in a relationship with someone.

Pastor Acheampong, said to be the head of a Seventh-Day Pentecostal church, shared the opinion in a recent interview as he referred to the Bible to buttress his submission.

''Having a side chick is very good. If I'm to rate it, I'll give it 100 percent,'' he said.

Source: Yen.com.gh