A Ghanaian father has become his four-year-old son's mother and dad after the boy's mom abandoned them

Martin Edem Asato's wife left after their son, Martin Junior, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy (CP)

The 30-year-old resident of Asato of Mafi Adidome, a community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, said his wife's family accused him of bewitching their son

Martin Edem Asato, a Ghanaian father, has become the sole carer of his four-year-old son after the boy's mother abandoned them a year after they welcomed the child.

The 30-year-old's significant other left him and their boy after the child was diagnosed with cerebral palsy (CP).

Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CP is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

In an interview with Joy Prime, Asato recounted that their joy after welcoming Martin Junior began to dwindle after the boy started showing signs that worried them.

''I took him to the hospital and he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy,'' he said.

Asato who resides in Mafi Adidome, a community in Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, said they had to deal with their family whose misconceptions.

The faulty views of their family had a heavy toll on them, especially on the couple's relationship.

Asato recounted that his wife abandoned them after her family claimed that he was responsible for the state of their son, saying he had bewitched their son.

''The mother’s family gave her pressure, asking her to find a way of leaving the child. She finally left and I took up the responsibility as the mother and father,'' he said.

Watch the full video below:

