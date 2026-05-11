A Ghanaian student at the University of Illinois Chicago has gone viral after an exciting moment during his graduation ceremony

The student attracted attention online when he stepped onto the podium to receive a handshake as part of the graduation ritual

The moment involving his professor has been described by some users as one of the most memorable graduation highlights recently

A Ghanaian student studying at the University of Illinois Chicago, in the United States of America, has captured hearts online after turning an ordinary graduation moment into a lively cultural celebration.

Joseph Asare has gone viral across social media platforms after he and one of his professors unexpectedly broke into the popular Ghanaian 'Kakalika' dance during his graduation ceremony.

Joseph Asare and his professor go viral for their Kakalika dance during a graduation ceremony at the University of Illinois Chicago. Photo credit: University of Illinois, Chicago/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The memorable scene reportedly occurred when Joseph Asare walked up to the podium to receive a congratulatory handshake as part of the university’s graduation ritual.

Instead of a routine handshake and quick photo moment, the atmosphere transformed into one of excitement and celebration when the Ghanaian student began dancing.

To the surprise and delight of the audience, the professor enthusiastically joined him, and the pair performed the energetic Kakalika dance together on stage.

The spontaneous moment immediately drew cheers, laughter, and applause from graduates, family members, and guests attending the ceremony.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Social media users celebrate Ghanaian culture

Videos of the interaction quickly spread across social media, where many viewers praised the student for proudly showcasing Ghanaian culture on an international platform.

Several users described the moment as wholesome, joyful, and refreshing, noting that it added a personal and memorable touch to the formal graduation event.

Others applauded the professor for embracing the dance and participating without hesitation, saying the interaction reflected openness, unity, and appreciation of cultural diversity.

What is the Kakalika dance?

The Kakalika dance, which has gained popularity in Ghanaian entertainment and social spaces in recent years, is known for its energetic and playful movements.

Its appearance at an international graduation ceremony has further introduced the dance style to a broader global audience online.

Many Ghanaian social media users expressed pride after seeing elements of local culture displayed confidently abroad.

Watch the viral Kakalika dance here:

Joseph Asare trends over graduation Kakalika dance

Graduation ceremonies are often emotional milestones for students and families, marking years of hard work and sacrifice.

For Joseph Asare, however, the occasion became more than just an academic achievement.

His lively dance moment transformed him into an online sensation, with many describing the clip as one of the most entertaining graduation highlights seen recently.

The viral moment has continued to generate positive reactions online, with many users saying it perfectly captured the joy, excitement, and freedom that often come with completing university education.

For many viewers, the interaction between the student and professor also served as a reminder of how cultural expression can bring people together, even in formal settings.

Man gains admission to study in US

YEN.com.gh also reported that a University of Cape Coast alumnus had gained admission to the University of Massachusetts Amherst to pursue his Master's degree.

In a TikTok video, Festu Cobena Ainoo recounted his beginnings and shared his academic journey, saying he was proud of himself for fulfilling a promise to his mother.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh