Mugabe Maase has warned John Dumelo of an alleged plot against his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat

The controversial journalist claims political enemies are targeting Dumelo due to his impressive work as an MP

Mugabe Maase's claims of an alleged plot against John Dumelo has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

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Controversial Ghanaian media personality and NDC activist Mugabe Maase has cautioned the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, over an alleged secret plot against him.

Controversial journalist and NDC government appointee Mugabe Maase alleges a secret plot to oust John Dumelo from his Ayawaso West Wuogon seat. Photo source: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

Speaking on his "Inside Politics" show on TV XYZ on Monday, May 11, 2026, the journalist alleged that some individuals held a meeting about John Dumelo at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Mugabe Maase warned the Deputy Agric Minister against donating food and other items to people living on the streets.

Mugabe claimed that the alleged individuals who belonged to a specific political party held the meeting to discuss plans to oust Dumelo from his Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

He alleged that the conspirators had also planned to set the MP up and remove him from his seat.

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) board member claimed that Dumelo's good works had attracted several enemies who were hellbent on taking his seat away from him by any means.

Mugabe called on individuals, including NDC supporters, to pray against the alleged plot targeting Dumelo.

The TikTok video of Mugabe Maase detailing the alleged plot against John Dumelo is below:

Karma President prophesies doom for John Dumelo

Mugabe Maase's allegations come days after Karma President shared a doom prophecy about John Dumelo.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page SumSum Wiase, dated May 7, 2026, the spiritualist warned that trouble lay ahead for the Ayawaso West Wuogon lawmaker.

He claimed that John Dumelo’s work as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area had been so impressive that he had developed embittered political enemies who wanted to eliminate him.

Controversial seer Karma shares an ominous doom prophecy about actor and politician John Dumelo. Image credit: JohnDumelo

Source: Instagram

Karma President warned the actor that he and his wife should seek the necessary spiritual protection to ensure the plans of his ‘enemies’ are thwarted.

He added that Dumelo should not seek help from only Christian pastors but should approach powerful figures from diverse backgrounds because some fights are beyond the powers of Jesus Christ.

The TikTok video of Karma President speaking about John Dumelo is below:

Mugabe's claims about John Dumelo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mama serwaa papabi commented:

"He is a very good man. May God help him."

God First Electricals said:

"Does God know you?"

Dagban Emmanuel wrote:

"He is facing money problem. Please send him some money for food."

John Dumelo bonds with his children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo bonded with his children at their home on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

In a video, the politician and actor was seen working with his daughter and son on their small farm at their luxurious residence.

Source: YEN.com.gh