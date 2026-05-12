Prophet Telvin Predicts Internal NPP Revolt Against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
- Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, overseer of Prophetic Life Ministry (PLM), has released a prophecy claiming Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will face intense pressure from his own party to resign
- The prophet asserted that the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will demonstrate against Bawumia due to a series of electoral losses
- According to the vision, Bawumia’s title will remain "former Vice President," and he will not successfully secure the presidency in the 2028 election
Head pastor and overseer of Prophetic Life Ministry, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has stirred nationwide debate following a controversial prophecy concerning the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
In a live interview on Adom FM, which was shared on TikTok by @kay.amofotv on May 12, 2026, the prophet detailed a vision where the former Vice President’s own supporters turn against him.
NPP will turn against Bawumia-Telvin
Prophet Telvin shared that there is a coming season where high-ranking members and grassroots supporters of the NPP will formally request that Dr Bawumia step down from his leadership position.
"His own NPP people will demonstrate against him to step down," the prophet stated.
He explained that this rebellion will stem from a "constant loss of elections," leading the party to seek a different candidate who can secure a victory.
The prophet further emphasised that Bawumia's status would be limited to his past role, stating:
"His title will remain former Vice President, and that will not change".
Dr Bawumia is currently positioned as the NPP's flagbearer for the upcoming 2028 elections. This follows the 2024 general election, where the party, led by Bawumia, lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama.
Watch the TikTok video below.
Telvin's prophecy about NPP's Bawumia sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Prophet Telvin’s revelation below:
Noble wrote:
"You always do settings (Always making up stories)."
YAMMAH JAMAL KUNDIMA commented:
“Where is he?”: NPP leaders storm police HQ demanding location of organiser after 20-hour “disappearance”
"This guy is so funny ooo. Let's wait and see."
user8285088375928 added:
"Pray for him wai, he is also a human being. Whether it's true or not, we should pray."
DAASEBRE NANA KWAME AMEYAW questioned:
"For me to believe, he should let me know who will contest on the ticket of the NDC next time."
Trigger joked:
"'Go forward in time' eii, Flash of our time. We live to see if this really happens."
Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy.
According to the man of God, the war would not harm Ghana, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh