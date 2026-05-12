Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, overseer of Prophetic Life Ministry (PLM), has released a prophecy claiming Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will face intense pressure from his own party to resign

The prophet asserted that the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will demonstrate against Bawumia due to a series of electoral losses

According to the vision, Bawumia’s title will remain "former Vice President," and he will not successfully secure the presidency in the 2028 election

Head pastor and overseer of Prophetic Life Ministry, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has stirred nationwide debate following a controversial prophecy concerning the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei delivers startling prophecy about NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Image credit: Prophet A.S. Telvin/LinkedIn, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: UGC

In a live interview on Adom FM, which was shared on TikTok by @kay.amofotv on May 12, 2026, the prophet detailed a vision where the former Vice President’s own supporters turn against him.

NPP will turn against Bawumia-Telvin

Prophet Telvin shared that there is a coming season where high-ranking members and grassroots supporters of the NPP will formally request that Dr Bawumia step down from his leadership position.

"His own NPP people will demonstrate against him to step down," the prophet stated.

He explained that this rebellion will stem from a "constant loss of elections," leading the party to seek a different candidate who can secure a victory.

The prophet further emphasised that Bawumia's status would be limited to his past role, stating:

"His title will remain former Vice President, and that will not change".

Dr Bawumia is currently positioned as the NPP's flagbearer for the upcoming 2028 elections. This follows the 2024 general election, where the party, led by Bawumia, lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Telvin's prophecy about NPP's Bawumia sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Prophet Telvin’s revelation below:

Noble wrote:

"You always do settings (Always making up stories)."

YAMMAH JAMAL KUNDIMA commented:

"This guy is so funny ooo. Let's wait and see."

user8285088375928 added:

"Pray for him wai, he is also a human being. Whether it's true or not, we should pray."

DAASEBRE NANA KWAME AMEYAW questioned:

"For me to believe, he should let me know who will contest on the ticket of the NDC next time."

Trigger joked:

"'Go forward in time' eii, Flash of our time. We live to see if this really happens."

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm Ghana, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh