A beautiful video capturing the moment a uniformed military husband and his colleagues surprised his nurse wife at a hospital on her birthday has warmed hearts.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the military man and one of his uniformed colleagues holding a phone to capture the moment hid behind a door in a room.

The pair waited with others who were visible in the room as the soldier's wife slowly entered behind another health practitioner.

A visibly surprised wife

Upon entering the room, the military man's wife screamed with excitement when she turned and saw her husband holding a bouquet gift amid a chorus of the famous ''happy birthday'' song from the people in the room.

The woman was visibly overwhelmed by her husband's unexpected gesture as she struggled to contain her joy. She then rushed to hug and kiss him while screaming with joy.

During the romantic moment, the military man's colleagues popped bottles as the couple shared sweet moments in each other's arms.

The adorable moment between the duo melted hearts on social media. YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens happy for the couple

Elom_anang said:

So beautiful!

Maltitiofficial commented:

Aaawww, it’s the little things. And from Two noble professions.

Korsah.juliana shared:

See me smiling throughout.

Afia_accam said:

We love seeing it.

Wilherminalarkai shared:

Love everywhere.

Oluwadamilolasadare posted:

God is love.

Abigailasamoah63 shared:

So beautiful God bless the husband.

Sedofiaprecious67 commented:

Awwwww beautiful.

Roselyn_adepa_morrison said:

Wow.

Opokugiftym shared:

Too beautiful.

