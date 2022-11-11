A mother trying to teach her kids how to identify colours was amazed when one of them called yellow colour pizza

In a video that has gone viral, her younger child tried hard to pronounce the colour even after she had just been told

Many people find the home tutorial between the mother and her children funny, as some said she should get the girl pizza

A woman, @sommypie, has made a video of her teaching her kids about colours at home. Holding what looked like a pen, she asked them what colour it was.

In the TikTok clip, she told them that it is colour yellow and they repeated the answer after her in a call-and-response manner.

People found the girl's answer to her mother very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@sommypie

Kid Calls Colour Yellow "Pizza"

Seconds after, she told her first daughter to identify the colour by asking her, "what colour is this?". The kid called it yellow.

Moving to the younger child, she tried so hard to make her identify the colour even after telling her it is yellow. The kid found it hard identifying the colour. She gave different funny answers, even calling it is colour "pizza".

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 12,000 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Sara Trafina Momo said:

"If the baby says it’s color pizza then it’s color pizza."

Tolulope said:

"Am still wandering how pizza entered the teaching though."

user3596884822426 said:

"I pity your 2.5million school fees...colo pisaa .....coloba ..aaaahhh...no..epichupu...buluu."

mymind said:

"Respect to all my fellow teachers, but try teaching her with out saying color just say yellow."

batool said:

"I have never laughed like dis for a long time am particularly in tears."

rashnaf07 said:

"How those kids won take answer you the question no straight color what is this, which color is this simple they will answer you as yellow or blue."

funny_Jcomedy said:

"Madam go buy pizza for Chigozirim before he chop am for dream..... #colorpizza."

