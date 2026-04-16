Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has opened up about Black Stars' new coach Carlos Queiroz, detailing the vision he had about him

This came after GFA declared the Portuguese association football manager as Ghana's new trainer after Otto Addo's removal

The spiritual message from Prophet Telvin has caused a stir among football lovers who might rely on his predictions to make decisions

Founder of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has spoken about Ghana's new football coach, Carlos Queiroz.

Prophet Telvin speaks as he drops a spiritual message about Black Stars' new coach after Otto Addo's removal. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Carlos Queiroz

Source: Facebook

On March 3, 2026, Otto Addo was dismissed as the Black Stars' coach after the team slipped into a crisis weeks before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars were beaten 2–1 by Germany in Stuttgart after they suffered a heavy 5–1 loss to Austria three days earlier (March 27).

On April 14, 2026, the Ghana Football Association appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach, marking a significant step in the team’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision, taken by the GFA Executive Council in consultation with key stakeholders, is believed to have brought an end to weeks of speculation over the coaching role following Otto Addo's exit.

Apparently, Prophet Telvin Sowah had earlier prophesied that Otto Addo should not be changed, explaining that a substitute would break what he called a catalyst and timeline, and that could affect the performance of the Ghana Black Stars.

Following the appointment of Carlos Queiroz, the man of God has spoken yet again, detailing what he believed had shifted in the spiritual football realms.

Prophet Telvin Sowah addresses Carlos Queiroz's appointment

Speaking in a recent interview with Accra FM, Prophet Telvin claimed he had earlier warned about the removal of Otto Addo, disclosing that a “phoenix principle" has been broken.

According to him, he knew the GFA was about to burn time, and that was why he was cautioning them against dismissing the former coach.

He stated that the World Cup would have been enjoyable for Ghana if what he called ‘catalyst’ had been maintained, claiming everything was all set.

“The phoenix principle was that we would go to the World Cup unappreciated and out of the dust we would rise to the top, but the principle has been broken and no longer exists. The catalyst was set, but because it didn't happen in time, now we have to crawl to the top, which is not possible with teams like England,” he stated.

Prophet Telvin Sowah added that the new coach would play draws and 1 goal. He claimed Ghana's goalkeeper, who may have saved the team, might underperform.

“The new coach will only come and play draws as 1 goal. Unfortunately, Benjamin Asare, who could do something, will also mess up. It's a lot going on at the moment,” he added.

Speaking about whether something could be done to ensure the success of Black Stars, the clergyman stated that he has been able to map a lot of things in time, but unfortunately, he hasn't seen anything yet.

Prophet Telvin added that he is between two wishes from fans: where some want him to maintain the catalyst and not fix it to serve as a lesson to the leaders of the GFA, while others want him to work on it. According to him, he can only correct the changes the appointment of the new coach has caused after 21 days.

He concluded that Carlos Queiroz will breach the catalyst and play funny tactics, of which Ghana would eventually be kicked out of the game, stating emphatically that the nation's team will ende up scoring no more than one goal in matches before their exit.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei is below:

A follow-up TikTok video of the man of God is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's Carlos Queiroz prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei delivered his spiritual prediction about Carlos Queiroz.

Shaibu HanSom:

“If that Catalyst is broken, fix it. We need a good coach for our team, sir.”

Courage Setso wrote:

“Ahhh, how can we put our national football into the hands of a seer. Football, in my view, is all about preparation and quality training. Prophecy is a gift for the church, not for stuff like this. Football is a game that can be won based on preparation and good technique. It is well.”

BaakoBa wrote:

“He knew the coach was not good and he would be sacked before the World Cup, so all this was stories. I am thinking unconventionally.”

Kojo_Sly wrote:

“Please don't do anything about it. Let us lose so that next time they will listen.”

Richard Essel wrote:

“But last time, Papa, you said you could do something about it. Please do something.”

Carlos Queiroz named as the new coach for the Ghana Black Stars. Image credit: Carlos Queiroz

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm Ghana, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

He added that the ongoing US-Iran clash would not affect fuel prices, according to a vision he claimed to have received from God.

Source: YEN.com.gh