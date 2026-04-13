Afua Asantewaa has shared a new video on social media, which many users believe reflects her joy following a reconciliation with her husband, Kofi Aduonum

The couple had recently been at the centre of public attention after reports suggested that their marriage was facing serious challenges

The development has drawn largely supportive reactions, with many people expressing excitement about the couple’s reunion

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A new video of Afua Asantewaa has sparked reactions online, with many interpreting it as a celebration of her reunion with her husband, Kofi Aduonum, after naysayers predicted doom for her marriage.

In recent weeks, the couple had been at the centre of public discussion after reports emerged that their marriage was facing serious challenges.

Afua Asantewaa shares a new video of herself dancing on TikTok and throwing subtle jabs at naysayers after resolving marital issues with her husband. Photo credit: AfuaAsantewaaSingathon/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The situation became widely known after Afua Asantewaa announced during a TikTok live session that she had decided to separate from her husband, a development that generated significant reactions on social media.

However, in a recent development, Kofi Aduonum confirmed that the couple had held discussions and resolved their differences amicably, indicating that they are back together.

Shortly after the announcement, Afua Asantewaa shared a video of herself dancing joyfully on TikTok, a moment that many social media users have interpreted as a sign of happiness following the reconciliation.

The video has since attracted attention online, with many expressing relief and support for the couple.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Afua Asantewaa's husband addresses their marital problems

In a phone conversation on UTV Ghana's 'United Showbiz' show on Saturday, April 11, 2026, Kofi Owusu Aduonum noted that he and his wife were living in separate homes abroad due to their issues, and that critics had unfairly attacked her.

Kofi Aduonum recently confirmed that he and Afua Asantewaa have resolved their differences. Photo credit: AfuaAsantewaa/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Afua Asantewaa's husband stated that he and his estranged wife had physically met and resolved their issues after their separation.

Kofi asked Ghanaians to pray for him and his wife as they worked to restore their marriage.

He said:

"We have met. Currently, there are no issues between us. All we are asking or need from Ghanaians are prayers because they have used their mouths to collapse our marriage for a long time now. We have resolved our problems."

The TikTok video of Afua Asantewaa's husband speaking about their marital crisis is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pamelasasu commented:

"Aww, I am tearing. Nyame ne hene ampa. God bless you and your marriage. Worst things do happen, so never mind. Just manage your home."

Lord Kuzzy said:

"This guy is just wise. I have said that he is the kind I would want marrying my daughter."

Sandra wrote:

"They made us third person ooo 🤣🤣🤣."

Shakespeare commented:

"Masa, there is more to what the man is saying o. I don’t believe a thing 😂."

Afua Asantewaa and husband's Canada video emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Afua Asantewaa and her husband together in Canada emerged online amid their marital issues.

In the video purportedly recorded in February 2026, the estranged married couple shared a heartwarming moment on the streets.

Source: YEN.com.gh