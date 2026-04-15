An International group of women lawyers have raised concerns over comments made in a High Court divorce judgment involving Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye

The group has criticised, in categorical terms, the language and reasoning of the superintending justice used in the ruling

The group called for respect for judicial independence while praying for reforms in judicial communication

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ghana has expressed strong concern over certain comments made in a recent High Court judgement involving Ghanaian millionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his former wife, Joana Quaye, describing the remarks as inappropriate and inconsistent with gender-sensitive adjudication.

In a petition addressed to the judiciary, FIDA Ghana said it was not challenging the court’s authority to determine disputes before it but was instead raising concerns about portions of the reasoning and language used in the judgement delivered on 20 January 2026.

FIDA Ghana has raised concerns over judicial remarks in a high-profile divorce ruling involving Joana Quaye. Photo credit: BillsMicroccredit, Jacobs Stock photography/Getty Images, BBC Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

The organisation specifically objected to remarks attributed to the presiding judge, suggesting that the petitioner, Joana Quaye, was “physically attractive” and “capable of remarrying anytime she felt like", arguing that such considerations were irrelevant to the determination of financial relief and alimony in divorce proceedings.

According to FIDA Ghana, such language risks undermining the dignity of women in court and could negatively affect public confidence in the fairness and neutrality of judicial reasoning in family law matters.

The group further argued that introducing considerations such as appearance and remarriage prospects into judicial reasoning may reinforce harmful stereotypes about women and their entitlement to financial support after divorce.

FIDA also took issue with comments suggesting that marriage is “not an investment” and the characterisation of the petitioner’s claims as "ridiculous", stating that while courts are entitled to assess evidence and dismiss unfounded claims, judicial language must remain measured and respectful.

The women lawyers group is calling for greater gender sensitivity in family law judgments after a controversial court ruling. Photo credit: RNAQ/TikTok

Source: UGC

FIDA calls for greater sensitivity in divorce cases

The organisation emphasised that financial contributions in marriage often extend beyond monetary input to include domestic, emotional, and managerial support, which should be properly recognised in property distribution.

It also criticised remarks suggesting that financial relief in divorce cases should serve as a deterrent to frequent divorces, arguing that courts are mandated to apply the law fairly rather than discourage litigants from seeking legal redress.

FIDA Ghana further cited Article 22 of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees the equitable distribution of marital property, and referenced recent Supreme Court jurisprudence reinforcing the need to consider both direct and indirect contributions in such cases.

The organisation noted that High Courts are bound by Supreme Court decisions under Article 129(3) of the Constitution, stressing the importance of consistency in applying established legal principles in matrimonial cases.

Beyond the legal arguments, FIDA Ghana expressed concern about the broader societal impact of judicial language in family law judgements, warning that such remarks, once public, influence perceptions of justice and may discourage women from seeking legal remedies.

FIDA Ghana has called for greater sensitivity in judicial language following remarks made in a high-profile divorce ruling. Photo credit: RNAQ/TikTok

Source: Twitter

The group also referenced previous cases in which similar judicial commentary had sparked public debate, arguing that such trends highlight the need for continuous training on gender-sensitive adjudication.

FIDA Ghana concluded by calling for administrative and educational measures within the judiciary to strengthen adherence to gender-sensitive principles in family law, while reaffirming its respect for judicial independence.

It urged that future matrimonial judgements remain firmly grounded in legal principles, constitutional values, and established jurisprudence, without reliance on stereotypes or extraneous considerations.

Joana Quaye's brother dismisses sister's allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Joana Quaye's brother had dismissed his sister's allegations about RNAQ.

In a video, Joseph Coffie detailed the circumstances that led to the end of his sister's marriage to the mogul.

Source: YEN.com.gh