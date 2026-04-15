Epixode has claimed to be one of Ghana's finest performers, blending music with a rich artistic experience

He explained his performances incorporate diverse elements, from Ragga to Afrobeats, enhancing audience engagement

He added that his background as an artist, which came after a chance meeting with a cartoonist, is the reason

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Ghanaian dancehall artiste Epixode has boldly declared himself one of the finest performers in Ghana, citing his extensive experience and deep-rooted background in the arts as the driving forces behind his stagecraft.

Epixode explains why he is one of Ghana's best performing artists on stage. Photo source: @epixodemusic

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview with Kafui Dey on April 13, 2026, the artiste maintained that his live performances transcend music, delivering a complete artistic experience to audiences.

"I'm proud that I'm one of the best performers in Ghana. It's not because I've said it but because I've seen what I've done with my performance over the years," he stated.

Epixode explained that his foundation in the arts has greatly shaped how he conceptualises and executes his performances.

"My arts background also helped shape whatever concept I want to perform. When you come to Epixode's concert, definitely, you will have a bit of Ragga, Afrobeats and arts. It's not just listening to the music; you will see things," he said.

The artiste further revealed that even his stage costumes are deliberately crafted to enrich the fan experience.

"Even the costume alone is another experience. I'm a whole record label," he remarked.

Epixode also opened up about his journey into the arts, tracing it back to a chance encounter during his school days. He recounted how a chance meeting with a cartoonist, introduced to him by his aunt, sparked his passion for drawing and creativity.

"I don't know anyone in my family who draws, but I had to follow up from there. Then I decided to do arts in school," he disclosed.

He stressed that art and music are deeply intertwined in his work.

"With the arts, I think it's just me trying to be curious about something, and I want to create it. You can't take art out of the music, nor can you take music out of the art," he added.

The interview is captured in the Instagram video below:

Stonebwoy shares how a stranger got him a free Toyota V8

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancehall music stalwart Stonebwoy had shared a heartfelt story of receiving a Land Cruiser V8 from a stranger.

In a recent interview, he noted that a casual chat transformed into a business discussion, leading to the unexpected car gift.

The emotional experience reaffirmed Stonebwoy’s faith in support coming from unexpected places.

Source: YEN.com.gh