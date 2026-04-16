FIFA president Gianni Infantino has issued a fresh update on Iran amid growing talk of a potential boycott of the 2026 World Cup

Despite being among the first nations to qualify, geopolitical tensions involving the United States have cast doubt over their participation

Iran are drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, with all their group matches scheduled to be played in the US

Iran will take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite rising tensions in the Middle East, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivering a firm assurance that the qualified nation will not be excluded from the tournament.

The confirmation comes amid uncertainty sparked by geopolitical unrest involving the United States and Israel on February 28, which had cast doubt over Team Melli’s ability to compete on football’s biggest stage.

Yet, FIFA has made its stance clear, insisting that sporting merit remains the guiding principle.

FIFA issues a fresh update on Iran amid talks of withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photos by Antonio Torres - FIFA and Adem Altan.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA issues update on Iran’s WC participation

Concerns over Iran’s involvement intensified after political exchanges between Washington and Tehran, including comments from Donald Trump suggesting the nation’s participation could raise safety issues.

Iranian authorities responded strongly, even hinting that the United States should step aside instead.

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, also admitted the situation posed challenges, while the country’s football federation pushed for matches to be moved out of the United States.

Despite those developments, FIFA rejected proposals to relocate fixtures to Mexico, one of the tournament’s co-hosts.

The governing body has maintained that all scheduled games will proceed as planned, including Iran’s group matches on American soil.

Infantino reinforced that position during a recent appearance in Washington, as quoted by ESPN.

"The Iranian team is coming, for sure," he said.

"We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation; that would definitely help. But Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play."

Iran will play all three of its World Cup group games in the United States despite requesting for their matches to be moved to Mexico. Photo by Adem Altan.

Source: Getty Images

Iran to play all WC games in US

Iran has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, with all three fixtures set to take place in the United States.

According to FIFA's official website, their campaign begins on June 15 against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

They will return to the same venue to face Belgium on June 21 before concluding the group phase against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Progression to the knockout rounds would likely keep them within US venues.

For now, FIFA’s message is clear. Qualification stands, fixtures remain intact, and Iran’s World Cup journey will go ahead as planned.

Iran faces sanction over potential WC boycott

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA would have full authority if Iran withdraws from the 2026 World Cup.

Should they boycott the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, they could face sanctions, including a fine of at least 250,000 Swiss francs.

Source: YEN.com.gh