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UEFA Champions League Top Scorers by Season From 1992 to 2026, Featuring Messi, Ronaldo, and Mbappe
Football

UEFA Champions League Top Scorers by Season From 1992 to 2026, Featuring Messi, Ronaldo, and Mbappe

by  Gariba Raubil
4 min read
  • The UEFA Champions League’s Golden Boot race has always been defined by generational and prolific goal machines
  • Mbappé’s explosive 2025/26 campaign joins a long legacy of elite scorers who have lit up Europe from the group stage to the final
  • A new era of goalscoring brilliance continues in Europe’s biggest stage, where legends are made, and scoring records are rewritten

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The UEFA Champions League has long been defined by its elite goalscorers, with some of football’s greatest names repeatedly dominating the scoring charts from the group stage (now league phase) all the way to the final.

Legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and modern stars like Erling Haaland have consistently set the standard at Europe’s highest level.

UEFA Champions League top scorers, Champions League Golden Boot winners, Champions League scorers by season, 1992 to 2026 Champions League stats, Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goals, Erling Haaland Champions League, Kylian Mbappé UCL 2025/26
Kylian Mbappe can join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among the elite Champions League top scorers. Image credit: Josh King/Angel Nuto/Manuel Holland
Source: Getty Images

Messi, Ronaldo headline Champions League top scorers

Ronaldo remains the most dominant force in the competition’s history, finishing as top scorer in an astonishing seven separate seasons.

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According to UEFA, Messi follows closely behind with six scoring titles, while former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy also made his mark by leading the charts on three occasions.

Among active players, Haaland stands out with multiple top scorer finishes, underlining his rapid rise in Europe’s elite competition.

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The 2025/26 campaign has once again showcased elite attacking talent, with Kylian Mbappe leading the race for the Golden Boot after an outstanding run in front of goal.

The French forward finished the league phase with a record-breaking 13 goals and ended the tournament with 15 in total after Real Madrid’s quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 15, as Eduardo Camavinga saw red.

According to the BBC, Mbappe’s scoring journey began with early penalties against Marseille, followed by goals against Kairat Almaty and a clinical burst that included his first hat-trick of the season.

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Mbappe's 15 Champions League goals emerge as he tops scoring charts - Video

He also produced one of the fastest hat-tricks in Champions League history against Olympiacos and added further braces against Monaco, showcasing his consistency across all stages of the competition.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane also delivered a strong campaign, scoring 12 goals, including strikes in both legs of the quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

While Mbappe's Real Madrid have been eliminated, the England striker can add to his tally in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

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Champions League top scorers by season

Now, following the completion of the quarter-final second legs, let's take a complete look at the Champions League top scorers for each season from 1992/93 to 2025/26.

1. 1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) – 5

2. 1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) – 5

3. 1994/95: George Weah (Paris) – 7

4. 1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) – 9

5. 1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) – 5

6. 1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) – 10

7. 1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) – 8

8. 1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) – 10

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9. 2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) – 7

10. 2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) – 10

11. 2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) – 12

12. 2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) – 9

13. 2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) – 8

14. 2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) – 9

15. 2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) – 10

16. 2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 8

17. 2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 9

18. 2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 8

19. 2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 12

20. 2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 14

21. 2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 12

22. 2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 17

23. 2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 10

24. 2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 16

25. 2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 12

26. 2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 15

27. 2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 12

28. 2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München) – 15

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Mbappé bypasses Messi to set new UCL record after goal against Bayern Munich

29. 2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 10

30. 2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 15

31. 2022/23: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 12

32. 2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 8

33. 2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) – 13

34. 2025/26: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) - 15

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Kylian Mbappe leads the 2025/26 Champions League top scorer chart with 15 goals. Image credit: Real Madrid
Source: Getty Images

UEFA showcases Mbappe's 15 goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UEFA has celebrated Kylian Mbappe's 15 goals in the current Champions League campaign.

The governing body released a captivating highlight video featuring all of Real Madrid's strikes, including 10 away strikes, a record in the competition's history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiKylian MbappeUEFA Champions League
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