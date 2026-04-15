Kylian Mbappé etched his name into Champions League history despite Real Madrid’s heartbreaking exit

The Frenchman surpassed a long-standing record held by Lionel Messi with his goal against Bayern Munich

Yet, for all his goals and milestones, Mbappé now faces the possibility of ending the season without a major trophy

Kylian Mbappé delivered another statement performance in the Champions League, but his brilliance could not save Real Madrid from crashing out against Bayern Munich.

On a night filled with drama, a red card and a flurry of goals, the French forward etched his name into history by breaking a long-standing record previously held by Lionel Messi.

Champions League: Mbappe Overtakes Lionel Messi with Record Goal vs Bayern Munich. Photos by Adam Pretty and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Yet, by full time, it was Bayern who advanced, leaving Madrid to reflect on what might have been.

Mbappé struck at a crucial moment in the contest, timing his run to perfection before finishing with precision to make the tie 3-2 before halftime.

Mbappé breaks Messi's Champions League record

That strike carried more than just importance in the match. It saw Mbappé become the youngest player to reach 70 goals in Champions League history.

According to Goal, he achieved the feat at 27 years and 116 days, surpassing Messi’s mark of 27 years and 134 days.

In the process, Mbappé cut almost three weeks off the previous mark, further highlighting his rapid ascent among football’s elite.

The numbers did not stop there. The former Paris Saint-Germain talisman also became the first player to score 10 away goals in a single Champions League campaign, a milestone neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo managed during their peak years.

Madrid exit overshadows Mbappe's historic night

The goal briefly reignited belief, offering hope of a comeback in a fiercely contested quarter-final tie.

Despite those personal milestones, the result told a different story. Madrid, who had already fallen 2-1 in the first leg, were unable to complete the turnaround and lost 4-3 on the night, exiting the competition at the quarter-final stage.

It marks back-to-back eliminations at this phase, following last season’s defeat to Arsenal.

For Mbappé, the frustration runs deeper. His outstanding form has not translated into silverware. Madrid are already out of the Copa del Rey and trail Barcelona by nine points in La Liga.

In the end, a record-breaking night for one of football’s brightest stars was overshadowed by collective disappointment.

Individual greatness was on display, but it was not enough to carry Madrid any further.

Source: YEN.com.gh