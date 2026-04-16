A young Ghanaian man wants to return home nine years after relocating to South Korea for better opportunities

In a video, the former fashion designer detailed his major struggles and experience living in Korea

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their reactions to his story

Akwasi, a young man living in South Korea, plans to return to Ghana nine years after moving abroad in search of better opportunities.

Akwasi, a fashion designer, plans to return to Ghana after nine years in South Korea. Photo source: SVTV Africa, Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

Source: Youtube

In an interview with SVTV Africa on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Akwasi shared that he was a Ghanaian fashion designer with students at his shop in the Ashanti Region before relocating to South Korea.

The young man stated that he used to make clothes for some prominent individuals in Ghana before travelling abroad for better opportunities after a conversation with a friend based in South Korea.

Akwasi noted that he began regretting his decision to relocate after spending $8,000 and ending up living in a container following his arrival in 2017.

He stated that he was not struggling financially with his fashion business in Ghana but decided to travel abroad based on the videos and images he saw on social media.

The man noted that he initially travelled to South Korea with a tourist visa and was supposed to stay with an individual for three months before returning to Ghana.

He said he was immediately thrust into the workforce a day after landing in Korea and was first employed as a tomato farmer in a greenhouse while using his associate's documents.

Akwasi stated that he convinced his associate he was returning to Ghana after spending three months but secretly remained to seek asylum as a refugee and continue working in South Korea while awaiting his card.

He recounted his struggles finding employment abroad for a while until he met a Ghanaian and received his card.

Akwasi detailed other difficult menial jobs he did to make money and survive in the country before his documents expired.

Speaking about his nine-year experience in South Korea, he noted that he had not achieved anything after relocating and was planning to return to Ghana in August 2026.

Akwasi stated that he had not earned any significant money despite his nine-year stay in the country after relocating from Ghana.

He said:

"Travelling to South Korea has not really helped me. I am preparing to return to Ghana by August. I lost hope here a long time ago."

"I haven't made the money I wanted. I would have returned a long time ago if I had made money. Even if you stay here for 1000 years, you won't be able to achieve everything you want. The most important thing for me is my health."

He also detailed the kind of treatment he regularly received from working with South Koreans in their country and his plans when he returns to Ghana and reunites with his wife and children.

Akwasi also shared some advice for Ghanaians looking to travel abroad for better opportunities.

A Ghanaian man speaks about how he became homeless in the UK. Photo credit: @mrbilly350/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The YouTube video of Akwasi speaking after his relocation to South Korea is below:

Ghanaian man's South Korea experience stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

BernardAnsah-v4c commented:

"I know this man very well. He was my fashion designer at Agric Nzema. I was really surprised he left his work and travelled. He was very good at what he did."

Jstartech2812 wrote:

"Nice interview. Master, come home and start sewing. You have an excellent talent."

Danielobama9508 said:

"Lack of education, vision and greed led this dude to where he is today."

Ghanaian man becomes homeless after relocating wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man became homeless after relocating his wife to the UK for a better life.

In a video, the man detailed how his wife mistreated him after she gained residency abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh