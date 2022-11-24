A couple whose paths crossed at a young age before marrying in beautiful traditional and white weddings has melted hearts

The duo's love life, including the early stages of their relationship, has been accentuated in a video widely watched online

While most netizens who reacted to the clip expressed admiration for the pair, others confirmed the story

A couple whose paths crossed at a young age before tying the knot in beautiful traditional and white weddings has shown that true love exists.

Photos of couple who met at an early age. Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

Couple's early love life

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the early stages of their relationship before they sealed their love has been captured. Sugar_ken5 and his significant other looked inseparable.

The pair met when they were both in school. They held onto each other as their love flourished, leading to marriage. The footage spotlights their traditional and white weddings, maternity photoshoot, and welcoming of their first child.

In the footage widely watched online, the duo appears to have withstood the test of time. Netizens who saw the clip accentuating the couple's love life reacted. While most people expressed admiration for the pair, others confirmed their story.

Read some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to the video

@Ammarpapa10 posted:

''Beautiful love story.''

@IStallion_gh said:

''You rarely come across such relationships hmmm. Girls of today, you broke small nor, shift.''

@officialmaxjoe said:

''I know them in real life, and they are my business partner Love their journey and recreating my own too.''

@Rmp_kentrell posted:

So he dier, he norr Dey glow-up?

@Sugar_ken5 commented:

No, I still remain the same ooo.

@gyae_me commented:

''This is beautiful. I wanna start with their child if it's a girl.''

@SikaNashi posted:

''No mata how inspiring the video is, I’m not doing it again walai talai.''

@Bruno1500893444 replied:

E check like dem takes show opana.

@SikaNashi said:

@Bruno1500893444, chale I suffer ankasa.

@Brooks1_lyn posted:

Ken and Abi; it started wey back, and here they are.

@Anita_Nyarkoa posted:

Oh wow, nice.

@SelasiSelwyn reacted:

Not in any way am I saying it's not possible, but let's consider the times, they started at a time when love was really real and without any ulterior motive. In these times now, ladies don't want guys with vision and guys too just want to have fun. But it can still work tho.

Source: YEN.com.gh