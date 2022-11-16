Many social media users have recently joined an elderly woman to celebrate the joy finding love at her age has brought her

A viral TikTok post shared by the newlywed's daughter had the woman wearing three different elegant outfits on her wedding day

The post got many young ladies mentioning that they have been encouraged not to rush into marriage after seeing it

An elderly woman has recently got many on social media celebrating with her after her wedding video surfaced.

Pretty woman in a white wedding dress, getting dressed for her big day, woman in a brown dress with crystals

Source: UGC

The TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @jadeite_imperial, who is one of the woman's children, had the gorgeous bride wearing three different glamorous outfits for her special day.

The first attire was a gorgeous white wedding dress with beautiful crystals on, the second was a brown dress, and the last was an emerald green dress. The woman looked very happy and content and was even captured dancing at some points.

The video was shared with the caption;

Mummy found love

Many who saw the video seized the opportunity to share the woman's special moment with her. At the time of this publication, over 65,000 likes with 3,127 comments and 2,000 shares have been gathered.

Netizens react to the woman getting married at an old age

@menaekua_sam commented:

I will never rush into marriage... I will wait as long as it takes for me to get the right man

@nefertiti.45 wrote:

I don't know why I'm always happy when I see older folks getting married. like my joy is unexplainable

@_esianyo1 said:

Yassssssss❤️It’s better to wait 50yrs than rush and choose the wrong person

@ceescott123 replied:

I can’t wait until I can say this for my mom! Congratulations

From @vidaamita:

I wish I could share this with my father.I’m 26 and he’s already pressuring me to get married

The full video has been linked below;

Wedding photo of 80-year-old man and 78-year-old woman goes viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an elderly couple became an internet sensation following news of their wedding on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The couple, 80-year-old man, Kwaku Gyamfi aka Odo Keteke, and his wife, Adwoa Asantewaa, 77, got married at Effiduase in the Eastern regional capital of Koforidua. According to Peace FM's Michael Akrofi, the couple had been seeing each other for over 25 years now.

It had been the dream of the woman to get married but her first relationship which led to her giving birth to seven children ended without her bride price being paid. The old man, on the other hand, had four children with another woman earlier in life but did not pay a dowry.

