A social media influencer has sympathized with a man who reportedly caught his girlfriend cheating with her co-worker

In the tweet, the man said the guy and his unfaithful lover had even planned to tie the knot soon

Netizens who reacted to the post urged the victim to stay strong and be careful in his choice of a woman next time

A social media influencer has gone public after a man opened up to him regarding how he caught his girlfriend cheating with her colleague at work.

The influencer @SneakerNyame_ took to Twitter to urge the guy who has become a victim of infidelity to stay strong and keep going.

Man opens up on why his relationship with his wife-to-be failed

Source: Getty Images

Sneaker Nyame recounted how the guy recently reached out to him for help to find a job for his girlfriend only to, later on, say that the lady he tried supporting has cheated on him although they had planned to get married soon.

He posted;

“Last month, a young man texted me, he wanted a job for his girl and himself. Today he texted to appreciate me for my efforts but unfortunately, he found out his girlfriend was having an affair with her coworker. They had an upcoming marriage. Sorry young king” he wrote.

Netizens who saw the post empathized with the heartbroken guy, with many urging him to stay strong.

@the44god

He was striving for an enemy

@shmoney_killa

Don’t trust broke people

@alltym_1

Sakof he collect 1500gh wey e coworker collect 2000 Mmaa hmm

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

Source: YEN.com.gh