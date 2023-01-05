38-year-old Mohammed Eliasu Awedam became sick and battled for his life at the Ejura Government Hospital and the St. Luke Hospital

The young man's mother, who had no history of high blood pressure, passed away on December 30, 2022, upon learning of her son's ill health

Mohammed's father died at his Ejura residence on Monday, January 2, 2023, after his son passed away on the same day

A 38-year-old man, his 78-year-old mother, and his 83-year-old father have died within three days, leaving residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region in disbelief.

Until his demise, Mohammed Eliasu Awedam had reportedly abandoned his carpentry craftsmanship and ventured into farming.

Myjoyonline.com reports that he took ill and sought treatment at the Ejura Government Hospital and the St. Luke Hospital at Kasei but never recovered.

How Mohammed Eliasu Awedam's parents died

His parents had left their Ejura abode for their native Burkina Faso when they learned about the failing health of their son.

Mohammed's mother, Salo Salamatu died on December 30, 2022, upon learning of her son's ill health.

“Madam Salo, said to be without a history of high blood pressure, started experiencing one till her health deteriorated,'' the news website reported.

Mohammed, popularly known as Doe died on January 2, 2023. His father, Illiasu Akurugu sadly followed on the day he died, and the family has linked the old man's death to his son's unexpected demise.

Speaking about the incident, the nephew of the late Mohammed, Haruna Mumuni, also known as Plus 2, confirmed his also uncle died on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his Ejura residence.

“As the family prepared to break the news of the death of his son, a call came through to the family announcing the passing of Mr. Akurugu.''

Netizens express shock over Mohammed's unexpected death

The family insists the late Mohammed's sudden poor health and subsequent death cost the lives of his parents.

Some friends of Mohammed have expressed shock over his death and that of his parents on social media.

Reactions as Ejura mourns the sudden death of a 38-year-old son, his mother, and his father. Credit: myjoyonline.com.

Source: Facebook

