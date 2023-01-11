A newly wedded Nigerian man has kicked the bucket untimely from poisoning months after he held his white wedding

His distraught wife, now a widow, took to social media to express shock over the sad development

She prayed for those responsible for his death never to go unpunished as she shared his last words to her

A Nigerian woman identified as Chidinma Ikediobi has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her husband two months after their white wedding.

In a Facebook post, Chidinma revealed that he died from poisoning and that his demise is still shocking to her.

She lamented that the person who poisoned her late husband did not take into consideration his wife and his little kids.

Chidinma recalled his last words to her which were that he was coming. She prayed for the lives of those behind his murder to be terminated. She also shared snaps of her late hubby and herself.

Social media reactions

Chinwe Blessing said:

"Jesus Christ MMA, RIP is too hard to say to him, my dear God will see you through. Be strong for your kids you're all they've got in this world."

Jennifer Enenchukwu said:

"Chaii sis, when I hard this news I was down ,I don't know what to say about this wicked world but all the same take heart my dear sister , God knows the best ,his killers will not go unpunished in Jesus name amen,may his soul rest in peace , please accept my condolences and prayers are with you , please be strong for our kids ooo nne."

Miracle Emerald Okeke said:

"The world is indeed evil. Exactly how they murdered my father at his Late 30 but God is still God.We can't question him. Nne kasie inugo.

"God will intervene for you and your family."

Amara Chigozie said:

"Blood of jesus .mma wot are u saying dat u lost ur husband .how and wen.hmmmmm.haa .chai take heart his killer will no no rest in jesus name amen .i lost my phone since last yr october wen i went to ur house to check on ur mum on the 29th of decmber i didnt see her .and i culdnt reach her bcos i dont hv her number again .haa mma almight GOD will see u through amen .pls be strong for ur kids."

