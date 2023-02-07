Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, has offered to cover the cost of medical care of a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant

Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli took a break from KNUST to receive medical treatment due to his bipolar disorder

Mahama's aide has disclosed in a Facebook post that the businessman would pay for Lanyeli's KNUST degree and master's in Ghana or abroad

Ibrahim Mahama, a businessman from Ghana, has pledged to cover the cost of medical care of Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant.

Lanyeli's childhood ambition of becoming a medical doctor was cut short due to financial constraints. He was also forced to put his Optometry degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on hold after his bipolar disorder deteriorated.

Ibrahim Mahama's aide shares details

Mahama's aide said the businessman has offered to see Lanyeli through the rest of his studies at the university and pay for further studies overseas.

"On behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, I contacted Nurudeeni and Leonard's family, led by Eugene. I got them last Saturday and earlier today (February 6).

''The best medical care will be given to Lanyeli. Following the therapy, he will finish the final two years of the six-year degree at KNUST before moving on to post-graduate work in Ghana or overseas. He'll receive the best possible care and assistance," Mahama's aide, Rafik Mahama, shared in a Facebook post.

Background of Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli's story

Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder 2 while pursuing his degree at KNUST.

The 33-year-old graduated from St. Xavier Seminary Senior High School and Ganaa Memorial Junior High School with an overall grade point average of 8.

His childhood ambition, however, was dashed after senior high school when he dropped out of school.

“I had an aggregate 8 in both my junior high and secondary education. I sometimes get disappointed because I have done it all, and nothing came out,” Leonard told JoyNews.

