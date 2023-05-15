Comedian SDK shared a touching message on social media in honour of his late mom Rebecca Oppong to commemorate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14

The Ghanaian entertainer confirmed the funeral date for his late mother, who died earlier this year

In the comments section, fans and loved ones of the comic reacted emotionally to his post, with many wishing him well

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Comedian SDK delivered a tear-arousing message on social media in honour of his late mom Rebecca Oppong to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.

His message included posters announcing the burial date of his late mom, who he said would be interred on Saturday, May 20.

SDK announced mom's death

The Ghanaian entertainer, born Sadik Sulley, broke the news about his mother's demise on Twitter on Tuesday, January 31.

Comedian SDK sparks emotions with a touching Mother's Day message. Photo credit: Sdkdele.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''Lost my lovely mom. Rest in peace, Mama,'' he shared with pictures of his mom, myjoyonline.com reported.

SDK's Mother's Day message

The comedian posted emotional words in honour of his late mom on Mother's Day and disclosed the date for her final burial service.

''Happy Mother’s Day, my love; first year without you, it doesn’t hurt because I know you are smiling somewhere. Help me bury my mom this coming weekend,'' he posted on social media.

Fans of the comedian reacted emotionally to his post in the comment area.

Fans react to SDK's Mother's Day post

Nicholas Carl Rhule commented:

Happy Mother's Day.

Wisdom Konlaa said:

It’s well, my guy. Rest well, superwoman.

Reuben Afotey commented:

Sorry for your loss; only God knows why.

Ivan Vanmorequar commented:

Death didn't win. She did. She had someone who loved her and helped see her through to the end of her journey. I am very sorry for your loss, and I hope someday you can find solace in that view. We love you #sdkdele.

Adom Millicent posted:

My condolences.

Allen Clifford Wellington shared:

My condolences, bro.

Bridget Young said:

Aww, charley, I loved your parents from afar, especially your mum was hella funny. May God grant her eternal peace.

SDK loses his mom

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular Ghanaian comedian SDK Dele announced the demise of his beloved mother.

SDK posted two pictures of his mom on his verified Twitter handle and a caption that saddened many fans.

The talented young man is heartbroken as the news of his mom's loss comes only 14 months after his father died.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh